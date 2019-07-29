Rockwell Medical, Inc. to Discuss Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 8, 2019

Breaking News
WIXOM, Mich., July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rockwell Medical, Inc. (“Rockwell Medical” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: RMTI) today announced that the Company will release its 2019 second quarter financial results on Thursday, August 8, 2019, after the close of the U.S. financial markets.

Stuart Paul, Chief Executive Officer, and Angus Smith, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the results as follows:

Date 
Time 
Toll free (U.S.) 
International 
Webcast (live and replay) 		Thursday, August 8, 2019
4:30 p.m. EDT
(877) 383-7438
(678) 894-3975
www.rockwellmed.com under the “Investor” section

The webcast will be archived for 30 days at the aforementioned URL.

About Rockwell Medical, Inc.
Rockwell Medical is a biopharmaceutical company targeting end-stage renal disease (ESRD) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). Rockwell Medical’s exclusive renal drug therapies support disease management initiatives to improve the quality of life and care of dialysis patients and are intended to deliver safe and effective therapy, while decreasing drug administration costs and improving patient convenience. Rockwell Medical’s anemia drug Triferic is the only FDA-approved product indicated for iron replacement and maintenance of hemoglobin in hemodialysis patients. Rockwell’s FDA approved generic drug Calcitriol (active vitamin D) is for treating secondary hyperparathyroidism in patients undergoing chronic renal dialysis. Rockwell Medical is also an established manufacturer, supplier and leader in delivering high-quality hemodialysis concentrates/dialysates (used to maintain human life by removing toxins and replacing critical nutrients in the dialysis patient’s bloodstream) to dialysis providers and distributors in the U.S. and abroad. Please visit www.rockwellmed.com for more information.

Contact:
Investor Relations for Rockwell Medical, Inc.:
Lisa M. Wilson
T: 212-452-2793
E: [email protected]

