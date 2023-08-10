DURANGO, Colo., Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMCF) (the “Company”, “we” or “RMCF”), an international franchisor and producer of premium chocolates and other confectionary products, announced today that the Company will participate in two upcoming investor conferences. This marks the first investor conference appearance for the Company since 2014 as the new management team is committed to proactively engaging shareholders and prospective investors.
- Sidoti Micro-Cap Virtual Conference is being held August 16 – 17, 2023. The Company will host a virtual presentation on Wednesday, August 16th at 11:45 a.m. Eastern time and will participate in 1×1 meetings throughout the day. Please click here to register and view the Company’s presentation.
- H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference is being held at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel from September 11 – 13, 2023. The Company’s virtual presentation will be available on-demand throughout the conference for registered attendees, and the management team is scheduled to host 1×1 meetings in-person on September 11th.
To request a meeting with the RMCF team, please contact the respective conference representative or email the Company’s investor relations team at RMCF@elevate-ir.com.
About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. is an international franchiser of premium chocolate and confection stores, and a producer of an extensive line of premium chocolates and other confectionery products. RMCF was named one of America’s Best on Newsweek’s list of “America’s Best Retailers 2023” in the chocolate and candy stores category. The Company is headquartered in Durango, Colorado. Its subsidiaries, franchisees and licensees currently operate over 260 Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stores across the United States, with several international locations. The Company’s common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “RMCF.”
Investor Contact
Sean Mansouri, CFA
Elevate IR
720-330-2829
RMCF@elevate-ir.com
Media Contact
Rob Swadosh
SwadoshGroup
908-723-2845
Rob.swadosh.swadoshgroup@gmail.com
