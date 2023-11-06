Rocky Mountain Chocolates 2023 Holiday product line also includes caramels, milk and cookies truffles, and themed gift boxes.

DURANGO, Colo., Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMCF) (“Rocky Mountain Chocolate”, the “Company,” “we” or “RMCF”), is an international franchiser and manufacturer of premium chocolates and other confectionary products with a presence in over 265 locations throughout the United States, has announced that its holiday chocolate line-up for 2024 is out and available now.

Classic holiday flavors and treats return, along with new favorites for the holiday season. Products are available through its retail stores and online for a limited time:

Peppermint Bark Truffles – a combination of two holiday favorites – peppermint bark and gourmet truffles. A chocolate truffle center flavored with peppermint oil in a dark chocolate shell that is covered in white confection, dark chocolate drizzle, and crushed peppermint bits.

– a combination of two holiday favorites – peppermint bark and gourmet truffles. A chocolate truffle center flavored with peppermint oil in a dark chocolate shell that is covered in white confection, dark chocolate drizzle, and crushed peppermint bits. Salted Peanut Toffee – even better than peanut brittle, this buttery, crisp toffee features roasted peanuts and is covered in creamy, milk chocolate and topped with flaky salt for the ultimate salty-sweet holiday treat.

– even better than peanut brittle, this buttery, crisp toffee features roasted peanuts and is covered in creamy, milk chocolate and topped with flaky salt for the ultimate salty-sweet holiday treat. Merry & Bright Holiday Gift Box – A limited-edition collection featuring signature dark chocolate Peanut Butter Pails™ topped with sugar reindeer, milk chocolate sea salt caramels, milk chocolate vanilla butter creams, and white confection peppermint truffle gems.

Holiday Rocky Mountain Chocolate gift boxes and assortments will be available in Rocky Mountain Chocolate retail stores across the nation. While these specialty chocolates are only around for a limited time, gourmet caramel apples, Peanut Butter Buckets™, nut-and-caramel Bears™, and many more signature gifts can be found in RMC stores, on rmcf.com, and Amazon year-round.

CONTACT: Contact: Andrew Ford, VP Sales and Marketing aford@rmcf.net