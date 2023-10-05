DURANGO, Colo., Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMCF) (the “Company”, or “Rocky Mountain Chocolate”), an international franchisor and producer of premium chocolates and other confectionary products including gourmet caramel apples, welcomed a new franchisee from the renowned Center for Franchise Development in the Steven L. Craig School of Business at Missouri Western State University (MWSU).

Jakob Grimm, of St. Joseph, MO, was the winner of a rigorous competition conducted among a select group of students in the school of business, culminating with a panel of judges awarding him a Rocky Mountain Chocolate franchise store. The components of the competition included presentations of comprehensive business and marketing plans, a week of on-site training at a Rocky Mountain Chocolate store, and other advanced business management assignments. Mr. Grimm’s first order of business was to orchestrate a grand reopening of his Branson, MO store.

“I’m so excited to be the owner of a Rocky Mountain Chocolate store,” said Mr. Grimm. “After enduring a very tough competition, I am going to enjoy the very satisfying work of bringing gourmet premium chocolate happiness to customers in and around Branson.”

Rocky Mountain Chocolate has worked in conjunction with MWSU since 2009, supporting the University in launching a program through the Steven L. Craig School of Business to identify and reward promising young entrepreneurs. Since then, 33 competition winners have been awarded ownership of Rocky Mountain Chocolate and other franchise store concepts.

“It’s so rewarding to experience the exuberance of our competition winners,” said Pam Klaus, Director for Franchise Development at MWSU. “The program is steeped in the principles of entrepreneurship, and we are proud to see our graduates set up to succeed. The new leadership team at Rocky Mountain Chocolate has really stepped up its support of the program and the competition winners, past and present.”

Rob Sarlls, CEO of Rocky Mountain Chocolate since May 2022, said, “It has been an honor to work with Ms. Klaus and Mr. Craig. The program offers an unparalleled opportunity for a college student to actually own a business upon graduation with the requisite skills taught throughout the entrepreneurial program. We are delighted to add Jakob to the long list of successful MWSU legacy graduates operating dozens of stores throughout our network.”

Mr. Grimm welcomes residents and visitors of Branson to his store at 231 Branson Landing Blvd., Monday – Saturday 10am to 9pm, and Sunday 10am-8pm.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (dba “Rocky Mountain Chocolate”) is an international franchiser of premium chocolate and confection stores, and a producer of an extensive line of premium chocolates, gourmet caramel apples and other confectionery products. Rocky Mountain Chocolate was named one of America’s Best on Newsweek’s list of “America’s Best Retailers 2023” in the chocolate and candy stores category. The Company is headquartered in Durango, Colorado. Its subsidiaries, franchisees and licensees currently operate over 260 Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stores across the United States, with several international locations. The Company’s common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “RMCF.”

About Missouri Western State University, Steven L. Craig School of Business

“Mission and Vision”

The mission of the Steven L. Craig School of Business at Missouri Western State University is to offer programs with engaging and applied educational opportunities for both undergraduate and graduate students. The Craig School views program quality, service to the region, and interaction with key stakeholders as significant drivers of student education and faculty development. The Craig School is committed to scholarly and professional activities that predominantly focus on teaching, learning and applied research.

