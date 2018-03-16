Rocky Mountain High Brands Engages CEOLIVE Media Group to Enhance Investor Awareness and Handle Shareholder Inquiries

DALLAS, March 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc. (OTCQB:RMHB), a fully reporting consumer goods company specializing in brand development of high-quality, health conscious, cannabidiol (CBD) and hemp-infused products and a naturally high alkaline spring water, announced today that it has retained CEOLIVE Media Group to enhance investor awareness through a series of in-depth interviews with key members of the management team as well as detailed reports and updates on the Company’s business.

These videos will be part of an ongoing series that will feature key members of the Rocky Mountain High Executive Team addressing topics related to the Company’s business performance and strategy. The interviews are not intended to provide the first announcement of material information or developments about Rocky Mountain High Brands. Instead, they will discuss matters previously announced through other channels or that are not themselves considered material information under securities laws, even though the matters may be important to Rocky Mountain High Brands shareholders.



CEOLIVE Media Group will also be handling shareholder inquiries and answering all incoming shareholder calls. Please see the contact information below.

About Rocky Mountain High Brands:

ROCKY MOUNTAIN HIGH BRANDS, INC., (RMHB) is a publicly-traded brand management company. RMHB specializes in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and distributing high-quality, health conscious, hemp-infused products that span various “good for you” categories. The Company currently markets a lineup of four naturally flavored hemp-infused functional beverages (Citrus Energy, Black Tea, Mango Energy and Lemonade) and a low-calorie Coconut Lime Energy drink. In addition, the Company offers hemp-infused 2oz. Mango Energy Shots and Mixed Berry Energy Shots. RMHB also bottles and distributes a naturally high alkaline spring water under the name Eagle Spirit Spring Water. In March 2018, the Company is introducing its HEMPd product line to include CBD-infused waters and functional beverages, CBD-infused topicals and CBD-infused nutraceuticals. The Company plans to expand its CBD offerings as new products are developed.

About CEOLIVE Media Group:

CEOLIVE Media Group (CEOLIVE) offers extensive, in-depth coverage of U.S publicly traded companies and their management teams. CEOLIVE’s exclusive interviews and investor profiles have been viewed by millions of investors and featured on thousands of investor media networks globally. Although CEOLIVE covers companies from multiple sectors and of all sizes, its focus is on emerging opportunities in the biotech, technology and legal Cannabis space.

For more information and to follow our coverage of exciting opportunities please visit CEOLIVE.tv.

Safe Harbor Act: This release includes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involves risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, the ability to meet customer demand, the ability to manage growth, acquisitions of technology, equipment, or human resources, the effect of economic business conditions and the ability to attract and retain skilled personnel. The Company is not obligated to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

