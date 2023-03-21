NEW YORK, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Guggenheim Securities, the investment banking and capital markets division of Guggenheim Partners, announced today that Rocque Lipford Jr. has joined the firm as a Senior Managing Director in the Industrials Investment Banking Group.

Mr. Lipford brings approximately three decades of investment banking experience to Guggenheim and joins from J.P. Morgan where he most recently served as a Managing Director and Global Co-Head of Basic Materials. Prior to his time at J.P. Morgan, Mr. Lipford worked at Goldman Sachs and Lehman Brothers.

“We are excited to have Rocque at Guggenheim,” said Mark Van Lith, CEO of Guggenheim Securities. “He possesses a wealth of industry knowledge and is a well-respected advisor, as evidenced by his long-standing client relationships in the industrials sector. We look forward to Rocque’s success at Guggenheim.”

Mr. Lipford holds an A.B. in Economics from the University of Michigan and an M.B.A. from the Kellogg School of Management. He is based in Guggenheim’s Chicago office.

