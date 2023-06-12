Rodale Institute, a global agricultural research and education nonprofit, will hold an instructional conference for leaders who want to develop and scale a farm-to-institution program.

KUTZTOWN, Pa., June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rodale Institute’s 2023 Farm-to-Healthcare Immersion conference will provide step-by-step guidance on how leaders can create a successful farm-to-institution program. The two-day, in-person event is tailored to healthcare and hospital administrators, food service providers, and administrators of long-term care and assisted living facilities, among other leaders.

The Immersion will be hosted from November 16-17, 2023, at the St. Luke’s University Health Network’s Anderson Hospital Campus in Easton, Pennsylvania, home to the St. Luke’s – Rodale Institute Organic Farm. Attendees will learn about the benefits of farm-to-institution models from a successful case study at St. Luke’s Anderson, how to navigate start-up challenges and organizational buy-in, and how to create health from the soil up.

Administrators leading transformative change in healthcare will have the opportunity to engage with Rodale Institute’s Consulting team as well as a network of innovators working to bring nutrient-dense, organic food into their operations. Attendees will learn from the foremost experts in creating impactful farm-to-institution models.

Registration for the event will include a personalized tour of all aspects of the St. Luke’s Farm-to-Hospital Model as well as a high-value start-up kit designed by Rodale Institute’s Consulting division. These assets will inform leaders about how to integrate nutrient-dense, farm-fresh produce into their institutions.

A range of topics will be covered during the event, including:

The St. Luke’s – Rodale Institute Farm-to-Hospital Model

Institutional Buy-In: Engaging Multiple Stakeholders Growing a Farm: Challenges & Solutions for Effective Implementation

Financing Farm-to-Healthcare

Food Service Providers: From Farm to Plate

Farm-to-Healthcare Models: From Retirement Communities to Urban Rooftop Farms Integration of Organic Agriculture into Long-term Care & Retirement Facilities Farm-to-Healthcare in Urban Environments

Regenerative Healthcare: A Food as Medicine Approach to Patient Care & Healthcare Systems

Soil Health & Human Health: A Critical Intersection

Farmer Roundtable: How to Build & Sustain Relationships

Produce Prescription Programs: Leveraging Medicaid for Optimal Patient Health Integration of Food as Medicine & Medically Tailored Meals

Community-Driven Farm-to-Healthcare Models: Finding Your Champions

Capacity at the conference is limited. To access enrollment details, please email regenerative.health@rodaleinstitute.org.

