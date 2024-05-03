Company Opens New Headquarters in Costa Mesa, California

COSTA MESA, Calif., May 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rodedawg International Industries, Inc. (OTC: RWGI) proudly announces the Company has opened its new headquarters in Costa Mesa, California. This strategic move marks a significant milestone for the company as it continues to expand its operations and position itself for future growth in the #1 Cannabis Market in the world.

“We are thrilled to establish our new headquarters in Costa Mesa,” said Chris Swartz, CEO of Rodedawg. “This move not only reflects our commitment to continued growth and success but also reflects our confidence in accomplishing each and every item on our Company roadmap.”

Swartz added, “With our new headquarters, we are well-positioned to meet and exceed our revenue goals. The additional space allows us to scale our operations and support the increasing demand for our products and services. We are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead and look forward to the next phase of our journey.”

The new headquarters provides Rodedawg with a central location and ample space to accommodate its expanding team and growing business needs. The modern facility offers state-of-the-art amenities and a collaborative work environment conducive to the acceleration of business revenues.

Mr. Swartz concludes, “We are confident that our strategically planned roadmap of expansion via sales, acquisitions, and mergers to meet and potentially exceed our stated goal of 7 million annually is well underway. Our shareholders can expect further news as we accomplish milestones in the coming days and weeks.”

About Rodedawg International Industries, Inc.

Rodedawg International Industries, Inc. (OTC: RWGI) is focused on providing management services, acquisitions and restructuring resources throughout the regulated California cannabis market. We are a trusted partner and asset to licensed cultivation, distributors, manufacturers, and retail dispensaries.

About Budding Horizon, LLC

Budding Horizon, LLC is a California Limited Liability Company with offices in Orange County, California. The company is focused to providing management services for the licensed cannabis industry and seeks to leverage its expertise in the real estate acquisitions to acquire and develop a portfolio of assets.

The company website is https://buddinghorizon.com/

About Brother Buds™

Brother Buds is a cannabis delivery service based in Costa Mesa, California. During the month of July 2023, Rodedawg will operate Brother Buds under a non-storefront cannabis delivery license. The cannabis delivery service will focus on Los Angeles County, Orange County, and northern San Diego County in the demographic area of 23.86 million in 2019. The company is focused to providing management services for the licensed cannabis industry and seeks to leverage its expertise in the real estate acquisitions to acquire and develop a portfolio of assets.

The company website is https://BrotherBuds.com

About Elixicure

Elixicure is a leading provider of manufacturing and capsule encapsulation services. We offer a wide range of services to meet the diverse needs of our clients, including capsule encapsulation, formulation, manufacturing, labeling and bottle filling. Our state-of-the-art facilities and experienced team of professionals allow us to deliver high-quality products and exceptional customer service. Whether you are looking for small-scale or large-scale production, we have the expertise and capabilities to meet your needs. Contact us today to learn more about how we can support your manufacturing and encapsulation needs.

The company website is: https://elixicure.com/

