Rodizio Grill® to Open in Annapolis, Maryland This Fall

SALT LAKE CITY, July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rodizio Grill®, America’s First Brazilian Steakhouse®, announces plans to open first location in Maryland.

This fall Rodizio Grill will open at Westfield Annapolis, a popular shopping and entertainment precinct located in Maryland’s famed Chesapeake Bay region. Westfield is a longstanding community treasure serving the residents and visitors alike from the United States Naval Academy, as well as from the greater D.C. and Baltimore communities.

Established in 1995, Rodizio Grill was the first Brazilian “churrasco” steakhouse in the United States. Nearly twenty-five years later, the brand remains known for its playful Brazilian spirit, authentic menu offerings and family-friendly atmosphere. The unique concept features rotisserie grilled meat, expertly seasoned and carved tableside by traditionally dressed Gauchos. While the meats are the main attraction, they are complemented with an award-winning gourmet salad bar, marked by original salads, fresh seasonal fruits and vegetables, and authentic hot side dishes. Rodizio Grill’s reputation hinges on its unparalleled selection of real, fresh-pressed juices, homemade Brazilian Limeades, signature cocktails and an extensive wine list featuring a variety of Brazilian imported wine and beer. At the end of the meal, guests can enjoy a selection of exclusive, homemade Brazilian desserts. The whole experience comes at a competitive, affordable price so the entire family can celebrate together.

Located at 1079 Annapolis Mall Road, the restaurant will have the seating capacity of nearly 350 guests, featuring private and semi-private dining spaces perfect for corporate events, holiday parties and social gatherings.

For more information, visit Rodizio.com.  

About Rodizio Grill®:
Established in 1995, Rodizio Grill® The Brazilian Steakhouse™ is the first authentic Brazilian steakhouse in the U.S., founded by Ivan Utrera, who wanted to bring this popular Brazilian Churrascaria concept, along with cherished family recipes, to the USA from his home country of Brazil. Rodizio Grill’s all-inclusive menu offers unlimited Brazilian sides, over 30 gourmet salads, and rotisserie grilled meats and grilled items, carved tableside by Rodizio Gauchos. For more information, visit Rodizio.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/94de0422-54a0-481f-abb2-afc4863a9eef

