Roe, Eisen join County Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: ICBK) Board of Directors

MANITOWOC, Wisc., June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — County Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: ICBK), announced the addition of Patrick Roe and Jacob Eisen to its Board of Directors. Both will also serve on the Board of Directors of Investors Community Bank (ICB), a wholly-owned subsidiary of County Bancorp, Inc. (CBI).

Patrick Roe was appointed to the CBI and ICB boards of directors in February 2019 and his current term will expire in May 2022. He brings extensive financial leadership experience to the bank and holding company. He served as the president of First Community Financial Partners, Inc., a publicly traded bank holding company located in Illinois, from 2011 to 2017. Additionally he served as chief operating officer and chief executive officer for the company, as well as one of its directors. Roe also served as the president, chief operating officer, and a director of First Community Financial Bank, a subsidiary of First Community Financial Partners, Inc.

Prior to joining First Community Financial Partners, Inc. and First Community Financial Bank, Roe served as chief executive officer and president of First Community Bank of Homer Glen & Lockport in Illinois. He also was in banking for 9 years before joining the Illinois-based Heritage Bank in 1984, where he served as president and a director.

Jacob Eisen was appointed to the CBI and ICB boards of directors in April 2019 and his current term will expire in May 2020. He brings more than 17 years of diversified financial services experience to CBI. As a former financial services industry investment banker, he regularly served as a trusted adviser to publicly traded entities, including commercial banks and thrifts, financial technology, payments and specialty finance companies.

Eisen currently serves as chief operating officer and a director of ConnexPay, an innovative business-to-business payments company, which is venture-capital backed. Earlier in his career, he served as head of the financial services practice for a boutique global investment bank with more than $3 billion in assets under management, and as head of capital markets for a broker-dealer specializing in community and regional banks.

“We believe that Patrick’s and Jacob’s combined financial services experience will be of significant benefit to our bank and holding company.  Both have extensive qualifications that bring value to the strategic operations of the bank and will contribute to our long-term success,” said Tim Schneider, President of County Bancorp, Inc. and CEO of Investors Community Bank.

About County Bancorp, Inc.
County Bancorp, Inc., a Wisconsin corporation and registered bank holding company founded in May 1996, and our wholly-owned subsidiary Investors Community Bank, a Wisconsin-chartered bank, are headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.  The state of Wisconsin is often referred to as “America’s Dairyland,” and one of the niches we have developed is providing financial services to agricultural businesses statewide, with a primary focus on dairy-related lending.  We also serve business and retail customers throughout Wisconsin, with a focus on northeastern and central Wisconsin.  Our customers are served from our full-service locations in Manitowoc, Appleton, Green Bay and Stevens Point and our loan production offices in Darlington, Eau Claire, Fond du Lac, and Sheboygan.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of such term in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond our control. We caution you that the forward-looking information presented in this press release is not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this press release. In addition, forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “plan,” “seek,” “comfortable with,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe” or “continue” or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those made or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this press release include those identified in County Bancorp, Inc.’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent SEC filings.  Any forward-looking information presented herein is made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact
Glen L. Stiteley
EVP – CFO, Investors Community Bank
Phone: (920) 686-5658      
Email: [email protected]

