Breaking News
Home / Top News / Roger Hebden Named Chief Executive Officer of Livanta LLC

Roger Hebden Named Chief Executive Officer of Livanta LLC

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 11 mins ago

Roger Hebden

Roger Hebden, CEO for Livanta LLC

Roger Hebden, CEO for Livanta LLC

ANNAPOLIS JUNCTION, Md., Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Chairman of the Board, Anthony C. Wisniewski, officially announced that Roger Hebden will serve as Chief Executive Officer of Livanta LLC. Mr. Hebden joins Livanta with a 35-year track record as a successful manager, consultant, engineer, and entrepreneur in the software and health information technology industries. He is credited with successfully starting up and running sales practices across the public sector and commercial markets.

Mr. Hebden announced his plans to grow Livanta’s business saying, “Livanta is recognized as a national leader in healthcare quality and care coordination. This uniquely positions us to improve patient outcomes, increase patient satisfaction, and provide effective cost management across our federal and state customer base. I am proud to be part of this organization and see a bright future for the company.”

Chairman Wisniewski added, “Mr. Hebden is a seasoned leader with deep industry knowledge and proven performance in building business and defining strategic direction. Livanta is pleased that Roger will take the helm, bringing new innovations to our operations and driving the growth of the company.”

Mr. Hebden was cofounder of Blueprint Technologies, a software architecture firm helping Fortune 5000 companies develop mission-critical applications. Subsequently, Mr. Hebden joined Microsoft to establish their healthcare services practice around the Affordable Care Act, focusing on state and local markets. He also oversaw business development for a privately held, global business outsourcing firm, establishing their federal healthcare practice.

Mr. Hebden received an MBA from the University of Maryland and is a graduate of Bucknell University, where he received a Bachelor of Science in computer engineering. He is an advocate of expanding healthcare analytics and digital services to enhance patient experiences and outcomes.

For more information please visit www.livanta.com.

About Livanta LLC:

Livanta LLC, established in 2004, is a privately held, government contracting firm headquartered in Annapolis Junction, MD. The company’s success lies within its team of knowledgeable professionals who are committed to providing excellent service and quality products powered by exceptional IT solutions and data analytics.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f44d786b-f550-44f2-a582-83fcac45566a

 

CONTACT: CONTACT: Susan Boswell
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.