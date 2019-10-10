Roger Hebden Named Chief Executive Officer of Livanta LLC

Roger Hebden Roger Hebden, CEO for Livanta LLC

ANNAPOLIS JUNCTION, Md., Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Chairman of the Board, Anthony C. Wisniewski, officially announced that Roger Hebden will serve as Chief Executive Officer of Livanta LLC. Mr. Hebden joins Livanta with a 35-year track record as a successful manager, consultant, engineer, and entrepreneur in the software and health information technology industries. He is credited with successfully starting up and running sales practices across the public sector and commercial markets.

Mr. Hebden announced his plans to grow Livanta’s business saying, “Livanta is recognized as a national leader in healthcare quality and care coordination. This uniquely positions us to improve patient outcomes, increase patient satisfaction, and provide effective cost management across our federal and state customer base. I am proud to be part of this organization and see a bright future for the company.”

Chairman Wisniewski added, “Mr. Hebden is a seasoned leader with deep industry knowledge and proven performance in building business and defining strategic direction. Livanta is pleased that Roger will take the helm, bringing new innovations to our operations and driving the growth of the company.”

Mr. Hebden was cofounder of Blueprint Technologies, a software architecture firm helping Fortune 5000 companies develop mission-critical applications. Subsequently, Mr. Hebden joined Microsoft to establish their healthcare services practice around the Affordable Care Act, focusing on state and local markets. He also oversaw business development for a privately held, global business outsourcing firm, establishing their federal healthcare practice.

Mr. Hebden received an MBA from the University of Maryland and is a graduate of Bucknell University, where he received a Bachelor of Science in computer engineering. He is an advocate of expanding healthcare analytics and digital services to enhance patient experiences and outcomes.

For more information please visit www.livanta.com .

About Livanta LLC:

Livanta LLC, established in 2004, is a privately held, government contracting firm headquartered in Annapolis Junction, MD. The company’s success lies within its team of knowledgeable professionals who are committed to providing excellent service and quality products powered by exceptional IT solutions and data analytics.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f44d786b-f550-44f2-a582-83fcac45566a