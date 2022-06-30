Roger Pettingell Honored as #1 Coldwell Banker Agent for Florida

South Florida Real Estate Agent Roger Pettingell Named Top Coldwell Banker Agent in Florida As Luxury Waterfront Specialist, Roger Pettingell is sold more than $2 billion in luxury beachfront real estate.

SARASOTA, Fla., June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Roger Pettingell , who has long been one of Florida’s leading real estate agents, was recently honored as the number one Coldwell Banker Agent for Florida .

Petingell’s accomplishments are impressive, as he has sold over $2 billion in luxury properties and $200 million in residential real estate.

In accepting the honor, Pettingell reflected on how and why he has been so successful in the industry and offered insight into what Florida residents and investors can expect from him in the future.

Roger Pettingell explains that one reason for his runaway success is Florida’s successful economy. With a $1.2 trillion Gross State Product (GSP), it is the fourth-largest economy in the United States; furthermore, if the Sunshine State were its own country, it would be the fifteenth largest economy in the world. The state has gained manufacturing jobs even as these jobs decreased throughout the United States. The overall job growth rate is second only to Texas, and the population is growing as a growing number of Americans decide to pick up stakes and call Florida home.

At the same time, there is more to being a successful real estate agent than simply picking the right spot to work.

Roger Pettingell notes that “[The jump in sales] is also a testament to my team’s hard work. We’ve managed to build a small empire in the state by offering substantial value to anyone looking to buy or sell.”

Pettingell then spells out the concrete actions he has taken to set himself apart from other real estate agents: “You must be willing to devote yourself to the art of sales, which can mean anything from attending council meetings to committing the names of people’s children to memory.”

Indeed, Roger Pettingell is best known for his love for the local area, the people living there, and those considering moving in. He has owned property in numerous locations, including Bird Key, Grand Bay, Country Club Shores, and Harbor Acres; this enables him to speak from experience when helping aspiring homeowners choose the right spot for their new home.

Additionally, he offers personalized services to each person he works with to ensure they can get the best possible deal for the best price. Buyers and sellers who work with Roger Pettingell know they are obtaining boutique real estate services that will cater to their needs and expectations.

“I buy and sell experiences that can’t be measured in money,” Pettingell points out. Even more importantly, Pettingell invests his time in generating sales and profits and improving life for less-than-fortunate residents. He is well-known for his long-term involvement in multiple local charities, including the Child Protection Center, John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art, Big Brothers Big Sisters, the American Red Cross, and Forty Carrots. Those who know him have discovered that he is a man of integrity who can be trusted no matter what.

Roger Pettingell has a few words of advice for aspiring real estate agents. In his personal experience, he explains that it’s often difficult for buyers to do business with an inexperienced real estate agent. However, he urges newcomers to the field to remember that they can “bring new perspectives and talents to the table.” He encourages agents to identify and use their unique talents and insights while at the same time looking to the wisdom and expertise of seasoned agents in order to learn the tricks of the trade. In fact, he is more than happy to offer his services as a mentor to those who are getting started in the industry.

Roger Pettingell also urges real estate agents to use technology to its full potential in order to connect with potential clients. He says, “For as many bus bench ads and billboards as there are, the average person still starts their search for a real estate agent with a generic Google search.”

Statistics show that Pettingell is not only right on the money in his assessment but that his words will become more accurate as time goes by. A whopping 95% of aspiring home buyers currently use the internet as part of the home search process; furthermore, this percentage is set to rise in the future as those who are most likely to use the internet to find a home for sale are under the age of 51 while older generations are least likely to use a search engine to find information related to buying a home.

Roger Pettingell encourages those who are considering the profession to step out and go for it. It’s competitive. Success won’t come easy, and, as Roger Pettingell continually reminds himself, it’s a marathon as he constantly competes with himself to do better than he did the year before. Humidity also plays a role in his success. He notes, “Should I fail. I have to take full responsibility for it.”

What does Roger Pettingell see for the future of the real estate market in Florida? He is currently optimistic about industry growth as he points out that home prices are expected to rise this year, and his current area is one of the most coveted areas in the United States. Other experts concur with his view, as home sales are up 8.5% year-over-year while new home construction is down by over 7%. While the Federal Reserve has raised interest rates this year, and the move will almost certainly affect individuals who were planning on taking out a mortgage loan to buy a new home, the fact remains that a low inventory will likely ensure that the current seller’s market conditions will remain in place for the foreseeable future.

Roger Pettingell has long been Coldwell Banker’s number one agent in the Florida area. However, he’s not one to rest on his laurels. He’s looking forward to growing his business, meeting new people, and, he hopes, becoming the number one Coldwell Banker agent in the United States (he is currently in fourth place). Suppose market conditions prevail in his home state. In that case, he could very well reach this goal as his experience, knowledge of the local area, willingness to adapt to meet customer needs, and his professional team of experts enable him to improve his year-on-year performance while at the same time enjoying the satisfied smiles of buyers who are empowered to change their lives for the better by purchasing the home of their dreams.

