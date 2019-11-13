Prosecutors delivered closing arguments in the trial of U.S. President Donald Trump’s adviser Roger Stone on Wednesday, saying the Republican operative lied to Congress about his efforts to keep abreast of when WikiLeaks might dump damaging emails on Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election campaign because he knew it would make Trump look bad.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Test administrator pleads guilty, parent sentenced to prison for U.S. college scam - November 13, 2019
- Roger Stone trial closes with dueling versions of motives in 2016 Trump campaign - November 13, 2019
- Trump tells Erdogan purchase of Russia defense system is ‘very serious challenge’ - November 13, 2019