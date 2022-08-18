Breaking News
Rogers Foam Expanding to Albuquerque

Opening New Facility in September and 20 New Positions

Albuquerque, NM, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A 75-year-old, family-owned foam fabricator headquartered in Somerville, Massachusetts will soon add Albuquerque to its list of locations across the U.S. and Mexico. Rogers Foam converts flexible materials for customers in the medical, automotive, consumer goods, industrial, packaging, furniture, and bedding industries. Their expansion into the greater Albuquerque region was spurred by a longstanding relationship with Tempur Sealy International, which has had an 850,000 square-foot facility in the region since 2007.

“We are excited that our partnership with Tempur Sealy has grown to the level of driving the need for a Rogers Foam physical facility in Albuquerque, and we look forward to getting up and running quickly to help deliver on strong consumer demand,” said Moe Bastarache, Rogers Foam Senior Sales Engineer. “Our new Albuquerque plant capabilities will also include custom foam fabrication services for the automotive, aerospace and medical device industries.”

“Not only will Rogers Foam’s presence in our region have a positive impact on Tempur Sealy, but its non-bedding expertise also lines up with the high value industries that AREA is working to develop in the region. This is a win for everyone,” added Danielle Casey, President & CEO of Albuquerque Regional Economic Alliance.

The Rogers Foam facility will be located at 5415 Edith NE in Albuquerque in a 40,000 square-foot production facility. The transaction was facilitated by Erick Johnson of Johnson Commercial Real Estate. “These are exactly the types of value-add manufacturing companies we hope to land as we market existing commercial property in the region – quality jobs, quality product, and economic growth,” said Johnson.

“Our primary goal is to create an economy that works for everyone, and a large part of that is ensuring that our workforce is properly prepared to take advantage of the opportunities that bloom in Albuquerque,” said City of Albuquerque Economic Development Director Charles Ashley III. “We are proud to be part of the collective effort that involves upskilling Albuquerque workers.”

AREA and the City of Albuquerque Economic Development Department staff have been working with Rogers Foam to assist them in funding resources for workforce training via the New Mexico Job Training Incentive Program, as well as ensuring their permitting processs is a seamless one, allowing them to get up and running quickly.

For more information on positions under recruitment and to apply, visit www.rogersfoam.com/contact-us or explore jobs at Rogers Foam as well as other growth regional employers at www.abq.org/jobs/.

About Rogers Foam Corporation
Rogers Foam’s mission is to provide custom engineered solutions – from product development support to efficient local production, to on-time delivery. It continually expands its capabilities as markets change and material innovation creates new advances and applications. At Rogers Foam, they believe that doing good work and keeping their word is the foundation of their brand in the market, and they take pride in the long-term relationships they have with their customers and suppliers. For more information: www.rogersfoam.com.

About AREA
The Albuquerque Regional Economic Alliance is a private, nonprofit organization whose mission is leads and executes strategies designed to grow and diversify the economic base of the greater Albuquerque region, creating a prosperous, diverse and inclusive economy and elevating the standard of living for all. AREA provides confidential assistance to businesses considering the area for expansion and new investment. Since its creation in 1960, AREA has recruited more than 250 companies and more than 35,000 jobs to the Albuquerque metro area. AREA also provides retention and expansion assistance to existing industry. For more information, visit ABQ.org. 

