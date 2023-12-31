Reports name Melissa as woman who died after being hit by car in Adelaide and Rohan as the driverTwo-time Olympian and Two-time Olympiancyclist Melissa Dennis has died after she was struck by a car in Adelaide’s inner north.Dennis’s husband and fellow Australian Olympic cyclist, Rohan Dennis, has reportedly been charged in relation to her death. Continue reading…
Read Full Story
Latest posts by The Guardian (see all)
- Victorian woman arrested after allegedly assaulting airline staff - January 1, 2024
- Teenage boy fatally stabbed in London on New Year’s Eve - January 1, 2024
- Japan issues tsunami warnings for west coast after 7.6 magnitude earthquake - January 1, 2024