Reports name Hoskins as woman who died after being hit by car in Adelaide and Dennis as the driverThe Australian Olympic cyclist Rohan Dennis has reportedly been charged with causing the death of his wife, the fellow professional cyclist Melissa Hoskins, after she was hit by a car in Adelaide on Saturday.South Australia police did not name the couple but confirmed a 32-year-woman died after a crash on Saturday The force said a 33-year-old from the northern suburb of Medindie had been arrested and charged with causing death by dangerous driving, driving without due care and endangering life.

