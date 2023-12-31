Reports name Hoskins as woman who died after being hit by car in Adelaide and Dennis as the driverThe Australian Olympic cyclist Rohan Dennis has reportedly been charged with causing the death of his wife, the fellow professional cyclist Melissa Hoskins, after she was hit by a car in Adelaide on Saturday.South Australia police did not name the couple but confirmed a 32-year-woman died after a crash on Saturday The force said a 33-year-old from the northern suburb of Medindie had been arrested and charged with causing death by dangerous driving, driving without due care and endangering life.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by The Guardian (see all)
- Concentration of power in London is ‘UK disease’ says outgoing Bristol mayor - December 31, 2023
- Coroner calls on Google and Amazon to act after British woman’s suicide - December 31, 2023
- Venice to limit tourist group size to 25 to protect historic city - December 31, 2023