ROHM Awarded Platinum Rating by EcoVadis for 2021 Sustainability Performance

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Santa Clara, CA and Kyoto, Japan, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ROHM Semiconductor today announced they have been awarded the highest rating of “Platinum” for sustainability performance in 2021 by EcoVadis. The Platinum rating is given to the top 1% of about 80,000 companies assessed across all industries.

Based in France, EcoVadis is the world’s largest and most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings, founded in 2007 to promote the sustainability of supply chains around the world. About 80,000 companies in 160 countries across 200 industries are assessed in four areas: Environment, Labor and Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Resource Procurement. They are also rated in four levels: Platinum (top 1%), Gold (top 5%), Silver (top 25%), and Bronze (top 50%). As environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria are becoming increasingly important, the assessment results of EcoVadis are recognized by many global companies as one of the most important factors in selecting suppliers.

ROHM received the highest performance score level of “Outstanding” in the environmental field for establishing the goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions to zero by 2050 and for their longstanding efforts to promote greening in Japan and overseas. ROHM also received high scores for Labor and Human Rights and Sustainable Resource Procurement fields and overall, putting it in the top 1% of the companies across all industries.

Encouraged by the results of this assessment, ROHM will continue to promote CSR activities and work to solve social issues in order to realize a sustainable society, while aiming to be a company that meets the expectations of its stakeholders.

For more information, please visit www.rohm.com.

