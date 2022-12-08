Lineup also expanded to include two updated general-purpose MCR series shunt resistors

Santa Clara, CA and Kyoto, Japan, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ROHM Semiconductor today announced they have developed the LTR10L series of wide terminal shunt resistors, optimized for a variety of applications in the automotive, industrial, and consumer sectors. ROHM has also strengthened their considerable lineup with two updated general-purpose MCR series shunt resistors (MCR10L and MCR18L).

In recent years, high efficiency operation has been required from the viewpoint of energy conservation – not only in battery-driven applications such as mobile devices and EVs, but in consumer and industrial equipment as well powered by electrical outlets. For high efficiency, it is important to accurately detect parameters such as current and voltage in order to operate devices optimally. This requires shunt resistors that combine high accuracy with high reliability current detection. At the same time, manufacturers of applications utilizing higher board densities are demanding even smaller shunt resistors. To meet these needs, the new LTR10L series delivers the industry’s highest rated power and best-in-class temperature coefficient of resistance (TCR) in a compact 0508-size (0.5 inch × 0.8 inch) / 1220-size (1.25 mm × 2.0 mm) that contributes to both high reliability and greater miniaturization.

Improving the resistive element material and applying terminal temperature derating method allows the LTR10L to deliver an industry-leading 1W rated power in the 0508-size – 88% smaller than existing products. In addition, high-accuracy ±0.5% resistance tolerance has been achieved, together with best-in-class TCR and anti-sulfuration characteristics. These features make the devices ideal for applications exposed to harsh conditions, including telecommunication base stations requiring high durability and automotive LED headlamps that demand high accuracy current sensing along with long-term reliability.

On the other hand, the MCR10L and MCR18L series of general-purpose shunt resistors utilizes an improved element structure and materials to increase rated power to 0.5W and 0.75W, respectively, over their conventional MCR series rated power (0.25W). Higher rated power enables the same performance in a smaller size, contributing to product miniaturization.

Going forward, ROHM will continue to expand its lineup of resistors (its founding products) that leads to improved miniaturization and reliability, while striving to ensure long-term stable supply.

Product Lineup

View the product specifications tables: LTR10L, MCR10L, MCR18L

Application Examples

These new products are ideal for a wide range of circuits requiring current detection for motors, batteries, and LCDs in the automotive, industrial equipment, and consumer device sectors.

Online Sales Information

Available now (in mass production)

Online distributors: Digi-Key, Mouser, and Farnell

These three series are offered in the following resistance values (all units in mΩ). Additional resistance values will be added as needed:

LTR10L: 75, 160, 200, 240, 270

MCR10L: 47, 100, 200, 220, 270, 300, 330, 470, 510

MCR18L: 100, 220, 300, 390, 470

Support Page

Product pages can now be searched by series or resistance value, and samples are available for purchase. Please visit www.rohm.com/products/resistors for more information.

