Santa Clara, CA and Kyoto, Japan, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ROHM Semiconductor today announced the new BD9xxM5-C series of 45V rated, 500mA output primary LDO regulators (BD933M5EFJ-C, BD950M5EFJ-C, BD900M5EFJ-C, BD933M5WEFJ-C, BD950M5WEFJ-C, BD900M5WEFJ-C ) . These devices are suitable for supplying power to automotive electronic components such as Electronic Control Units (ECUs) that operate from vehicle batteries.

In recent years, the number of onboard power supply system and functions has continued to grow as electrification in the automotive industry progresses. This increases the demand for primary LDOs that can directly step down the battery voltage to MCUs and other components used in ECUs. However, the energy supplied by the vehicle’s lead-acid battery is often subject to sudden voltage fluctuations, which primary LDOs are required to provide with excellent line-transient response in these conditions.

At the same time, ECUs and other downstream devices often experience load current variations during operation that also demand excellent load-transient response characteristics. A high frequency response is essential for fast output voltage recovery, but it has been difficult to provide sufficient phase margin at the same time to ensure stable operation. In response, ROHM developed a novel solution that addresses these challenges.

The BD9xxM5-C incorporates original QuiCur™ high-speed load response technology that delivers industry-leading[1] load response characteristics to current fluctuations. For example, the LDO can maintain output to within 100mV of set voltage even as the load changes between 0 and 500mA in 1μs (rise time/fall time). Furthermore, low 9.5µA (typical) current consumption contributes to lower power consumption in automotive applications. These new products will be available in four packages, ranging from the compact HTSOP-J8 to the high heat dissipation TO252 (TO252-3/TO252-5) and HRP5 types. This allows users to select the most suitable package for each use case.

Going forward, ROHM will continue to improve reliability while reducing power consumption in automotive applications by developing products utilizing its strengths in analog and other technologies.

Product Lineup

The new BD9xxM5-C meets the basic requirements for automotive products, including 150°C operation and qualification under the AEC-Q100 automotive reliability standard. A wide range of packages will be available to select from depending on the application environment, all featuring excellent response performance and low current consumption using proprietary QuiCur technology.

The lineup will be expanded to comprise a total of 18 models by FY2024, including the TO252-3, TO252-5, and HRP5 packages.

Application Examples

Suitable for a wide range of automotive applications such as ECUs that operate on vehicle primary power supply systems, including:

Powertrain: Fuel injection, tire pressure monitoring system

Body systems: Body control modules

Infotainment: Instrument clusters, head-up displays

QuiCur High-Speed Load Response Technology

QuiCur is the name of ROHM’s proprietary ‘Quick Current’ high-speed load response circuit capable of maximizing load response characteristics (response performance) without causing instability in the feedback circuits of power supply ICs. Stable operation of the power supply IC is also possible with minimal output capacitance. And in the case of switching regulators, which are a type of power supply IC, it is possible to linearly adjust the capacitance and output voltage fluctuation to easily achieve stable operation even when the capacitance is changed due to specification changes, significantly reducing the number of person-hours required for power circuit design – both in terms of decreasing component count and ensuring stable operation.

For more information on QuiCur Technology, please visit:

https://www.rohm.com/news-detail?news-title=rohm-establishes-quicur-that-maximizes-the-response-performance-of-power-supply-ics&defaultGroupId=false

QuiCur is a trademark or registered trademark of ROHM Co., Ltd.

Support Tools

ROHM Real Models are high accuracy SPICE models that utilize original model-based technology to faithfully reproduce the electrical and temperature characteristics of the actual IC, resulting in a perfect match between the IC and simulation values. This ensures reliable verification, contributing to more efficient application development, for example by preventing rework after prototyping.

Real Models are now available on ROHM’s website:

https://www.rohm.com/products/power-management/linear-regulators/single-output-ldo-regulators?page=1&PS_ProductSeries=BD9xxM5%20series&PS_SpiceLink=1.0#parametricSearch

Online Sales Information

Sales launch date: February 2024

Online distributors: DigiKey, Mouser and Farnell

(the products will be sold at other online distributors as well)

(the products will be sold at other online distributors as well) Applicable part numbers: BD950M5EFJ-C, BD933M5WEFJ-C, BD950M5WEFJ-C, BD900M5WEFJ-C

[1] ROHM study, March 2024

