ROHM Introduces New White Chip LEDs: High Luminous Intensity, Class-Leading Small 1608 Size

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Improved ultra-compact design for greater space savings in battery-driven IoT equipment and drones

ROHM's new CSL1104WB ultra-compact, high luminous intensity white chip LEDs are optimized for applications requiring high brightness white light emission.

Santa Clara, CA and Kyoto, Japan, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ROHM Semiconductor today introduced their new CSL1104WB ultra-compact, high luminous intensity white chip LEDs. The products are optimized for applications requiring high brightness white light emission, such as IoT devices, drones, and other battery-equipped applications.

In recent years, high luminous intensity (2.0cd) white LEDs have been increasingly adopted to improve visibility in a range of applications in the consumer electronics and automotive sectors. At the same time, the emergence of applications that mount multiple LEDs in a small space – such as IoT devices and drones – require high density mounting. This makes it difficult to achieve high brightness in a compact footprint.

High brightness in an ultra-compact size improves design flexibility
The CSL1104WB series achieves a high luminous intensity of 2.0cd in an ultra-compact 1608 size (1.6mm x 0.8mm = 1.28mm2), which was previously difficult to achieve. The result is the same luminosity as the current mainstream 3528 size PLCC package (3.5mm x 2.8mm = 9.8mm2), but in an 87% smaller form factor.

Fine-grained, accurate white color chromaticity
Moreover, color variation is significantly improved, simplifying the color adjustment process by ensuring accurate white color chromaticity. This not only contributes to greater application space savings, but also improves design flexibility along with visibility through high density mounting of high luminosity LEDs, considerably reducing development load. In addition, qualification under the automotive reliability standard AEC-Q102 specifically developed for optical devices is planned, enabling a smooth application inside industrial equipment and automotive applications that are exposed to harsh environments.

ROHM is committed to further expanding its lineup of 1608 size white chip LEDs from low to high brightness – aiming to improve design flexibility while reducing development load (i.e., decreasing application height, simplifying product design).

Online Distributors       Digi-Key, Mouser, and Farnell

Target Product(s)         Ultra-compact high luminosity white chip LED (CSL1104WB)

Sales Launch Date:      April 2021

Attachments

  • 22Apr21 CSL1104WB PR Img
  • 22Apr21 CSL1104WB Figs 
CONTACT: Travis Moench
ROHM Semiconductor
858.625.3600
[email protected]

Heather Savage
BWW Communications
720.295.0260
[email protected]

