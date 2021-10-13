Breaking News
ROHM's Latest Generation of Dual MOSFETs: Delivering Class-Leading Low ON Resistance

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 32 mins ago

ROHM’s New QH8Mx5/SH8Mx5 Series Dual MOSFETs

N-channel + P-channel devices are ideal for driving base station motors and industrial applications

ON Resistance Comparison of Dual N-Channel + P-Channel MOSFETs

Standard product vs. new product

Santa Clara, CA and Kyoto, Japan, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ROHM Semiconductor today announced the QH8Mx5/SH8Mx5 series of dual-MOSFET products (N-channel + P-channel) featuring ±40V/±60V withstand voltages. The devices are ideal for driving motors in base stations (cooling fans) and industrial applications, such as factory automation equipment requiring 24V input.

In recent years, MOSFETs have become increasingly required to ensure sufficient margin against voltage fluctuations by providing 40V and 60V withstand voltages to support the 24V input required for motors used in industrial equipment and base stations. Furthermore, MOSFETs are expected to deliver higher speed switching, together with lower ON resistance, to further improve the efficiency and miniaturization of motors.

In response, ROHM developed its sixth generation 40V/60V MOSFETs utilizing the latest precision processes for N-channel MOSFETs, following the release of the latest generation P-channel MOSFETs announced in late 2020. This combination allows ROHM to provide class-leading dual N-channel + P-channel MOSFETs that deliver the ±40V/±60V withstand voltage required for 24V input. Moreover, the company developed also the +40V/+60V QH8Kxx/SH8Kxx (N-channel + N‑channel) series to support a wider range of needs. In total, ROHM offers 12 models of N-channel + P-channel and N-channel + N-channel devices.

The QH8Mx5/SH8Mx5 series utilizes original latest processes to achieve class leading lower ON resistance, 61% lower than the P-channel MOSFETs in dual MOSFET products in the ±40V class. This contributes to significantly lower power consumption in a variety of applications. Furthermore, integrating two devices into a single package contributes to miniaturizing applications by reducing mounting area and decreases the workload required for component selection (combining N-channel and P-channel).

Next, ROHM will continue to expand the lineup to include 100V and 150V products for industrial equipment that demands higher voltages, contributing to the market requirements for lower power consumption and size reduction of a wide variety of applications.

Application Examples

  • Fan motors for base stations and industrial equipment (i.e., factory automation, robots)
  • Fan motors for large-scale consumer devices

