Reduces component volume by 99% and power loss by 55% when replacing silicon MOSFETs

ROHM’s BM3G0xxMUV-LB power stage ICs feature built-in 650V GaN HEMTs and gate drivers New devices are ideal for primary power supplies inside industrial and consumer applications, such as data servers and AC adapters

EcoGaN power stage IC overview and advantages Integration enables easy mounting, delivers low loss and achieves greater miniaturization

Santa Clara, CA and Kyoto, Japan, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ROHM Semiconductor today announced the BM3G0xxMUV-LB series of power stage ICs with built-in 650V GaN HEMTs and gate drivers. The devices are ideal for primary power supplies inside industrial and consumer applications, such as data servers and AC adapters.

Consumer and industrial sectors are increasingly demanding greater energy savings to achieve a sustainable society. While GaN HEMTs are expected to significantly contribute to greater miniaturization and improved power conversion efficiency, the difficulty in handling the gate compared to silicon MOSFETs requires the use of a dedicated gate driver. In response, ROHM developed power stage ICs that integrate GaN HEMTs and gate drivers into a single package by leveraging core power and analog technologies, accelerating the mounting process.

In addition, the BM3G0xxMUV-LB series (BM3G015MUV-LB, BM3G007MUV-LB) incorporates functions and peripheral components designed to maximize GaN HEMT performance, along with 650V GaN HEMTs – the next generation of power devices. ROHM’s features, such as a wide drive voltage range (2.5V to 30V), enable compatibility with virtually any controller IC in primary power supplies, facilitating replacement of existing silicon (Super Junction) MOSFETs. This makes it possible to simultaneously reduce component volume and power loss by approximately 99% and 55%, respectively, achieving higher efficiency in a smaller size.

According to Isaac Lin, General Manager, PSADC (Power Semiconductor Applications Development Center), Delta Electronics, Inc.: “GaN devices are attracting a great deal of attention in the industry as a ICs that greatly contribute to the miniaturization and energy saving of equipment. ROHM’s new products have realized high speed and safe gate drive by using their original analog technology. These products will further promote the use of GaN power devices, which is expected to grow.”

Product Lineup

A wide drive voltage range (2.5V to 30V), short propagation delay, and fast startup time enable compatibility with virtually any controller IC in primary power supplies. View the BM3G0xxMUV-LB series product lineup.

Application Examples

Optimized for primary power supplies (AC-DC, PFC circuits) in a variety of applications

Consumer: Home appliances, AC adapters, PCs, TVs, refrigerators, air conditioners

Industrial: Servers, office automation devices

Online Sales Information

Sales launch date: June 2023

Distributors: DigiKey, Mouser and Farnell

Products and evaluation boards will be offered at online distributors as they become available

Product Information

Applicable Part Numbers: BM3G015MUV-LB BM3G007MUV-LB

Evaluation Board Part Numbers: BM3G007MUV-EVK-002 (PFC 240W) BM3G007MUV-EVK-003 BM3G015MUV-EVK-003



EcoGaN™

Refers to ROHM’s lineup of GaN devices that contribute to energy conservation and miniaturization by maximizing GaN characteristics to achieve lower application power consumption, smaller peripheral components, and simpler designs requiring fewer parts.

EcoGaN™ is a trademark or registered trademark of ROHM Co., Ltd.

Attachments

