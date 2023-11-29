Achieves a uniform luminous intensity of 97% over the entire luminous width, contributing to higher definition LiDAR

Santa Clara, CA and Kyoto, Japan, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ROHM Semiconductor today announced the RLD90QZW8 high-power laser diode, ideal for industrial equipment and consumer applications requiring distance measurement and spatial recognition.

In recent years, LiDAR has been increasingly adopted in a wide range of applications that require automation, including AGVs (Automated Guided Vehicles), robot vacuums, and autonomous vehicles, where it is necessary to accurately measure distance and recognize space. In this context, there is a need to improve the performance and output of laser diodes when used as light sources to increase detection distance and accuracy.

To meet this demand, ROHM established original patented technology to achieve a narrower emission width that contributes to longer range and higher accuracy in LiDAR applications. In 2019, ROHM released the RLD90QZW5 25W laser diode, followed by the RLD90QZW3 75W laser diode in 2021. In response to the growing market demand for even higher output, ROHM has developed the new RLD90QZW8 120W laser diode.

The RLD90QZW8 is a 120W infrared high output laser diode developed for LiDAR used in distance measurement and spatial recognition in 3D ToF (time of flight) systems. Original device development technology allows ROHM to reduce the temperature dependence of the laser wavelength by 66% over general products, to just ⊿11.6nm (Ave. 0.10nm/°C). This makes it possible to narrow the bandpass filter while extending the detection range of LiDAR. At the same time, a uniform light intensity of 97% is achieved over the industry’s smallest class[1] of emission width of 270µm, representing a range of 264µm that contributes to higher resolution. Additional features that include high power-to-light conversion efficiency (PCE) enables efficient optical output that contributes to lower power consumption in LiDAR applications.

To facilitate market introduction, a variety of design support materials necessary for integrating and evaluating the new product is available free of charge on ROHM’s website. In order to drive laser diodes with high nano-second order speed required for LiDAR applications, ROHM developed a reference design available now that combines ROHM’s 150V EcoGaN™ HEMT and gate drivers.

ROHM has also acquired certification under the IATF 16949 automotive quality management standard for both front-end and back-end processes at its manufacturing facilities. As a result, product development of laser diodes for automotive applications (AEC-Q102 compliant) is underway, with commercialization planned by the end of 2024.

High Power Laser Diode Lineup for LiDAR

View the product lineup here: https://www.rohm.com/products/laser-diodes/high-power-lasers/rld90qzw8-product#productDetail

Application Examples

Consumer: Robot vacuums, laser rangefinders

Industrial: AGVs, service robots, 3D monitoring systems (sensors for human/object detection)

…and more

Reference Designs

Reference designs for LiDAR incorporating these new products, together with ROHM’s 150V EcoGaN and high-speed gate driver (BD2311NVX series), are now available on ROHM’s website.

Reference design part numbers:

REFLD002-1<Square Wave Circuit> (120W High Power Laser Diode [RLD90QZW8] built-in)

REFLD002-2<Resonant Circuit> (75W High Power Laser Diode [RLD90QZW3] built-in)

Sales Information

Sales launch date: September 2023

Online distributors: DigiKey, Mouser and Farnell (to be offered at other online distributors as they become available)

Target product: RLD90QZW8-00A

For More Information

A broad range of design data is available on ROHM’s website free of charge, including simulation (SPICE) models, board development data, and application notes on drive circuit design necessary for integration and evaluation that supports quick market introduction. For more information, visit https://www.rohm.com/products/laser-diodes/high-power-lasers/rld90qzw8-product#productDetail.

EcoGaN™ is a trademark or registered trademark of ROHM Co., Ltd.

[1] ROHM study, November 2023

