ROHM’s New SerDes ICs and PMIC Optimized for Automotive Satellite Camera Modules

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 32 mins ago

Providing solutions that reduce EMI and power consumption in increasingly sophisticated ADAS

Santa Clara, CA and Kyoto, Japan, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ROHM Semiconductor today announced new SerDes ICs (BU18xMxx-C series*) and a Power Management IC (PMIC) (BD86852MUF-C) ideal for vehicle satellite camera modules for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). The new products not only solve issues concerning the miniaturization and low power consumption of modules, but also provide features such as low electromagnetic noise (EMI) that reduces development time.

ADAS applications are using a combination of devices that perform different sensing and distance methods, such as LiDAR, radar, sonar, and cameras. Among these, cameras play an important role in detecting objects and risk situations in the surroundings of the vehicle. The latest cars are equipped with 10 cameras or more per vehicle. Furthermore, as ADAS becomes increasingly sophisticated, the number of cameras is expected to rise, together with camera performance. In order to accommodate this increase in the number of cameras – given the limited available space due to vehicle design requirements – there is a growing demand for smaller boards and vehicle satellite camera modules that consume less power.

ROHM solves these challenges by combining SerDes ICs with a new PMIC for cameras. Both products utilize a spread spectrum function to reduce EMI. This also simplifies EMI countermeasures, which often require significant manhours during the design of automotive applications.

The BU18xMxx-C SerDes IC optimizes the transmission rate based on video resolution, making it possible to reduce power consumption by 27% over general products. At the same time, the built-in spread spectrum function reduces the EMI peak by 20dB, while an integrated video sticking detection function improves the reliability of the entire ADAS by detecting frozen images.

The BD86852MUF-C PMIC for cameras is designed to optimally manage the power supply systems of CMOS image sensors from all major manufacturers. This allows voltage settings and sequence control to be performed with a single IC, reducing mounting area by 41% and contributing to the miniaturization of vehicle camera modules. In addition, a camera PMIC heat concentration distribution circuit can be configured to lower power consumption by achieving a high conversion efficiency of 78.6% that suppresses heat generation.

ROHM is committed to continuing to support the evolution of vehicles by developing products that reduce power consumption while delivering higher system reliability.

Key Features
ROHM’s BU18xMxx-C SerDes ICs and BD86852MUF-C PMIC are qualified under AEC-Q100 to meet the reliability requirements of automotive applications. At the same time, ROHM is developing new PMICs for cameras that comply with the stricter ISO 26262 process certification requirements and plans to ship samples of products that meet the ASIL-B safety level standard in spring 2022.

Availability

  • BU18xMxxC: In mass production
  • BD86852MUF-C: In mass production

 * Download the BU18xMxx-C series product briefs here:

  • BU18TM41-C
  • BU18RM41-C
  • BU18RM84-C

For more information, please visit www.rohm.com.

