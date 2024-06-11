Achieves industry-leading power density by integrating 4th generation SiC MOSFETs in a compact package

ROHM’s New TRCDRIVE pack™ with 2-in-1 SiC Molded Module Industry-leading power density, ideal for xEV traction inverters

TRCDrive pack Features & Comparison vs. Standard SiC Modules Class-leading power density contributes significantly to xEV inverter miniaturization

Santa Clara, CA and Kyoto, Japan, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ROHM Semiconductor today introduced four new models as part of the TRCDRIVE pack™ series with 2-in-1 SiC molded modules (two 750V-rated, BSTxxxD08P4A1x4; two 1200V-rated, BSTxxxD12P4A1x1) optimized for electric vehicle (xEV) traction inverters. TRCDRIVE pack™ supports up to 300kW and features high power density and a unique terminal configuration, helping solve the key challenges of traction inverters in terms of miniaturization, higher efficiency, and fewer person-hours.

As the electrification of cars rapidly advances towards achieving a decarbonized society, the development of electric powertrain systems that are more efficient, compact, and lightweight is currently progressing. However, for SiC power devices that are attracting attention as key components, achieving low loss in a small size has been a difficult challenge. ROHM solves these issues inside powertrains with its TRCDRIVE pack.

A trademark brand for ROHM SiC molded type modules developed specifically for traction inverter drive applications, TRCDRIVE pack reduces size by utilizing a unique structure that maximizes heat dissipation area. In addition, ROHM’s 4th generation SiC MOSFETs with low ON resistance are built in, resulting in an industry-leading[1] power density 1.5 times higher than that of general SiC molded modules, while greatly contributing to the miniaturization of xEV inverters.

The modules are also equipped with control signal terminals using press-fit pins, enabling easy connection by simply pushing the gate driver board from the top, considerably reducing installation time. In addition, low inductance (5.7nH) is achieved by maximizing the current path and utilizing a two-layer bus-bar structure for the main wiring, contributing to lower losses during switching.

Despite developing modules, ROHM has established a mass production system similar to discrete products, making it possible to increase production capacity by 30 times compared to conventional SiC case-type modules.

Product Lineup

TRCDRIVE pack is scheduled to be launched by March 2025 with a lineup of 12 models in different package sizes (small / large) and mounting patterns (TIM: heat dissipation sheet / Ag sinter). In addition, ROHM is developing a 6-in-1 product with built-in heat sink that is expected to facilitate rapid traction inverter design and model rollout tailored to a variety of design specifications.

Application Example

Automotive traction inverters

Sales Information

Available June 2024 (OEM quantities)

Comprehensive Support

ROHM is committed to providing application-level support, including the use of in-house motor testing equipment. A variety of supporting materials are also offered, such as simulations and thermal designs that enable quick evaluation and adoption of TRCDRIVE pack products. Two evaluation kits are available as well, one for double-pulse testing and the other for three-phase full bridge applications, enabling evaluation in similar conditions as practical inverter circuits.

For details, please contact a sales representative or visit the contact page on ROHM’s website.

EcoSiC™

EcoSiC is a brand of devices that utilize silicon carbide (SiC), which is attracting attention in the power device field for performance that surpasses silicon (Si). ROHM independently develops technologies essential for the evolution of SiC, from wafer fabrication and production processes to packaging and quality control methods. At the same time, ROHM has established an integrated production system throughout the manufacturing process, solidifying their position as a leading SiC supplier.

TRCDRIVE pack™ and EcoSiC™ are trademarks or registered trademarks of ROHM Co., Ltd.

[1] ROHM study, June 2024

Attachments

ROHM’s New TRCDRIVE pack™ with 2-in-1 SiC Molded Module

TRCDrive pack Features & Comparison vs. Standard SiC Modules

CONTACT: Keng Ly ROHM Semiconductor (248) 348-9920 [email protected] Heather Savage BWW Communications (408) 507-4398 [email protected]