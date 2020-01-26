When she heard Lebanese banks would limit cash withdrawals, Rita, a doctor, rushed out to buy a $10,000 Rolex watch on her credit card, anxious to protect some of her savings. “It’s better than keeping my money in the bank,” she said.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Hong Kong bans entry of visitors from China virus province - January 26, 2020
- Rolexes and cars; Lebanese spend big to prise savings from the bank - January 26, 2020
- Hong Kong to ban entry of people from virus outbreak province - January 26, 2020