Global Roller Screw Market Analysis and Review by Product (Standard Roller Screws, Recirculating Roller Screws, Inverted Roller Screws and Bearing Rings)

New York, July 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global roller screw market size was valued at US$299.7 million in 2023 and is projected to reach US$557.3 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2023 to 2033.

The growth of the global roller screw market can be attributed to the increasing demand for high precision and energy-efficient equipment in various industries such as oil & gas, aerospace, automotive, steel manufacturing, and others. The automotive and aerospace industries are the major end-users of roller screws.

Introduction

The roller screw market is witnessing significant growth due to its numerous advantages over other linear motion technologies. Roller screws are mechanical devices that convert rotary motion into linear motion with high efficiency, accuracy, and load-carrying capacity. They find extensive applications in various industries, including automotive, aerospace, manufacturing, and robotics. This research report aims to provide a comprehensive analysis of the roller screw market, including market trends, growth drivers, challenges, competitive landscape, and future prospects.

Key points From Report

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing market for roller screws during the forecast period.

The automotive and aerospace industries are the major end-users of roller screws.

The key drivers of the global roller screw market include increasing demand for high precision and energy-efficient equipment, growing demand for roller screws in the automotive, aerospace, and industrial machinery industries, and rising demand for roller screws in the oil & gas industry.

The key trends in the global roller screw market include increasing demand for recirculating roller screws, growing popularity of roller screws with integrated bearings, and development of new materials for roller screws.

The global roller screw market is highly competitive, with a number of major players competing for market share.

The market is expected to witness the development of new applications for roller screws, increasing demand for roller screws in emerging economies, and growing popularity of roller screws in the medical and robotics industries.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Increasing Demand for High-Precision Linear Motion Systems

Industries such as automotive, aerospace, and robotics require high-precision linear motion systems to enhance their operational efficiency and performance.

Growing Automation and Robotics Industry

The increasing adoption of automation and robotics in various industries is propelling the demand for roller screws.

Advantages over Other Linear Motion Technologies

Roller screws offer several advantages over traditional ball screws and hydraulic/pneumatic systems.

Market Key Players

The key players in the global roller screw market are AB SKF, Creative Motion Control Corporation, Rollvis SA, Kugel Motion Limited, Nook Industries, Inc., Moog, Inc., Schaeffler AG, Bosch Rexroth Group, THK Co., Ltd., Ewellix, U-Screws, HIWIN Corporation, Fastener World Inc., Power Jacks Limited and more

Recent Developments

Some recent developments of companies in the roller screws market are

Bosch Rexroth: In 2022 , Bosch Rexroth launched a new line of recirculating roller screws for machine tools. The new screws offer high precision and repeatability, making them ideal for applications such as CNC machining.

, Bosch Rexroth launched a new line of recirculating roller screws for machine tools. The new screws offer high precision and repeatability, making them ideal for applications such as CNC machining. SKF: In 2022, SKF launched a new line of roller screws for robotics. The new screws are designed to provide high performance and reliability in demanding robotic applications.

SKF launched a new line of roller screws for robotics. The new screws are designed to provide high performance and reliability in demanding robotic applications. Thomson Industries: In 2022 , Thomson Industries launched a new line of roller screws for medical devices. The new screws are designed to meet the stringent requirements of medical devices, such as cleanliness and sterility.

, Thomson Industries launched a new line of roller screws for medical devices. The new screws are designed to meet the stringent requirements of medical devices, such as cleanliness and sterility. TBI Motion: In 2022, TBI Motion launched a new line of roller screws for industrial machinery. The new screws are designed to provide high performance and durability in demanding industrial applications.

Market Segmentations

By type: Standard roller screws, recirculating roller screws, inverted roller screws, and bearing ring roller screws .

Standard roller screws, recirculating roller screws, inverted roller screws, and bearing ring roller screws By application: Automotive, aerospace, industrial machinery, oil & gas, medical devices, robotics, and others.

Automotive, aerospace, industrial machinery, oil & gas, medical devices, robotics, and others. By region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Challenges and Opportunities

Challenges:

High cost: Roller screws are typically more expensive than other types of screws, such as ball screws. This can be a challenge for some businesses, especially those on a tight budget.

Roller screws are typically more expensive than other types of screws, such as ball screws. This can be a challenge for some businesses, especially those on a tight budget. Availability of substitutes: There are a number of substitutes for roller screws, such as ball screws and lead screws. This can make it difficult for roller screw manufacturers to compete on price.

There are a number of substitutes for roller screws, such as ball screws and lead screws. This can make it difficult for roller screw manufacturers to compete on price. Stringent regulations: In some industries, there are stringent regulations governing the use of roller screws. This can make it difficult for businesses to comply with the regulations, which can add to the cost of using roller screws.

Opportunities:

Increasing demand for high precision and energy-efficient equipment: Roller screws are known for their high precision and efficiency. This makes them ideal for applications where high accuracy and low power consumption are required.

Roller screws are known for their high precision and efficiency. This makes them ideal for applications where high accuracy and low power consumption are required. Growing demand for roller screws in the automotive, aerospace, and industrial machinery industries: The automotive and aerospace industries are the major end-users of roller screws

The automotive and aerospace industries are the major end-users of roller screws Development of new applications for roller screws: Roller screws are being used in a variety of new applications such as medical devices, robotics, and machine tools.

Roller screws are being used in a variety of new applications such as medical devices, robotics, and machine tools. Increasing demand for roller screws in emerging economies: The emerging economies such as China, India, and Brazil are expected to witness significant growth in the global roller screw market.

