NEW YORK, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fans of the RollerCoaster Tycoon franchise can now shop in a store that lives outside the iconic amusement park simulation game. With a grand opening today, fans can now find a variety of exclusive apparel, accessories, and collectibles in the official RollerCoaster Tycoon store at atari.com .

To mark the 25th Anniversary of RollerCoaster Tycoon, Atari is offering a special treat: limited edition shadowbox art pieces showcasing the game’s original box cover, each piece personally signed by the creator, Chris Sawyer. Act fast, as there are only 350 numbered and signed copies available, priced at $199 USD each.

The collectible shadowbox art measures 12″ x 15-½” x 2-½” and comes ready to hang with an official Atari Certificate of Authenticity (COA). Each piece is printed on 1/8″ thick optical-grade acrylic with vibrant UV cured inks and set in a high quality finished MDF wood frame. Designed and manufactured by Artovision in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

“We are excited to celebrate such an important milestone with Chris and all Rollercoaster Tycoon fans,” said Wade Rosen, Chairman and CEO of Atari. “Rollercoaster Tycoon is a rare game that continues to inspire joy among players 25 years after it was first introduced.”

Atari operates Rollercoaster Tycoon games under a license agreement with Chris Sawyer, including Rollercoaster Tycoon Classic, Tycoon 2, Tycoon Deluxe, Touch, and Adventures Deluxe. Atari intends to create new titles for the franchise in the coming years. The official 25th anniversary date is March 31, 2024.

About RollerCoaster Tycoon

Developer Chris Sawyer’s affection for roller coasters led him to create an amusement park-themed game early in his career. Working from his rural home at the edge of the Scottish Highlands, he spent over two years designing and coding RollerCoaster Tycoon. The resulting game, released in 1999, is a simulation masterpiece that challenges players to complete park-building and management scenarios. Given total control over their parks, players have to strategically place rides, shops, food stalls, and even bathrooms, and hire staff in order to maximize visitor happiness and park profits. The most magical part of RollerCoaster Tycoon is of course the dozens of coasters you can build and the total control over park design. Millions upon millions have played the original RollerCoaster Tycoon, or one of the many franchise sequels on PC, mobile, and console.

About Atari

Atari is an interactive entertainment company and an iconic gaming industry brand that transcends generations and audiences. The company is globally recognized for its multi-platform, interactive entertainment, and licensed products. Atari owns and/or manages a portfolio of more than 200 unique games and franchises, including world-renowned brands like Asteroids®, Centipede®, Missile Command®, Pong®, and RollerCoaster Tycoon®. Atari has offices in New York and Paris. Visit us online at www.Atari.com .

