Rollingwood TX Dental Veneers For Chipped Or Cracked Teeth Services Launched

Austin, United States, April 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Westlake Hills Dental Arts, a professional dental practice in Austin, Texas, announced the launch of an updated range of dental veneer solutions for patients in Rollingwood. Dental veneers can be used to fix cavities or chipped and cracked teeth, as well as to improve the look of healthy teeth.

With the latest announcement, the team at Westlake Hills Dental Arts are dedicated to helping patients repair chipped and damaged teeth and restore their self-confidence.

Dental veneers can make any teeth look better by changing their color, shape, angle or spacing. Made usually of porcelain, these veneers are custom-designed to fit over teeth that have been aesthetically compromised.

Other benefits of veneers include durability and the need for little-to-no removal of tooth structure compared to crowns.

Westlake Hills Dental Arts offers high-quality dental veneer treatments to help patients reestablish the functions and aesthetics of their smile. Their veneers are made to fit comfortably and naturally over the front part of the patient’s tooth, restoring its shape and symmetry.

After a comprehensive consultation, the dentist will get patients fitted for their veneers and take impressions of their mouth and photos in order to make a wax model. Then, the dentist will adjust this model until it is shaped into what patients consider the ideal smile for their face.

In some cases, when teeth are stained or discolored, dental veneers may not be needed. In such situations, the dental team can provide a multitude of teeth whitening options. They offer both in-house and take-home teeth whitening options for added convenience.

A satisfied patient said: “This practice doesn’t cut corners when it comes to quality. The staff is highly knowledgeable and I’ve never had problems despite seeing them for probably 9 years. They do not provide cheap dentistry as they clearly explain the materials, process, and how it compares to other options on the marketplace to justify the prices. Anyone who asks me for a referral, this is where I send them.”

