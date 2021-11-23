Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / ROLLINS INVESTIGATION: Block & Leviton Is Investigating Rollins, Inc. For Potential Securities Law Violations; Investors Who Have Lost Money Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

ROLLINS INVESTIGATION: Block & Leviton Is Investigating Rollins, Inc. For Potential Securities Law Violations; Investors Who Have Lost Money Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 5 mins ago

BOSTON, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Block & Leviton is investigating Rollins, Inc. (NYSE: ROL) for potential securities law violations. Investors who have lost money in their Rollins investment should contact the firm to learn more about how they might recover those losses. For more details, visit https://www.blockleviton.com/cases/rol.

What is this all about?

On October 28, 2020, Rollins, Inc., disclosed that a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) investigation had been initiated and believed the SEC’s focus to be how accruals and reserves were established at period ends and their impact on reported earnings going as far back as January 2015.

On February 26, 2021, Rollins announced that an internal investigation into the same matters found “a significant deficiency in the Company’s internal controls relating to the documentation and review of accounting entries for certain reserves and accruals.”

Then on October, 29,2021, Rollins disclosed initiating discussions with the SEC regarding a potential resolution, and that the company recorded an accrual related to the matter in Q3 2021.

Shares of Rollins stock fell more than 3% in intraday trading on October 29, 2020, after the initial disclosure, and dropped 3% following the subsequent disclosures on November 1, 2021.

Who is eligible?

Anyone who purchased Rollins, Inc. stock and has lost money may be eligible, whether or not they have sold their investment. Investors should contact Block & Leviton to learn more.

What is Block & Leviton doing?

Block & Leviton is investigating whether the Company committed securities law violations and may file an action to attempt to recover losses on behalf of investors who have lost money.

What should you do next?

If you’ve lost money on your investment, you should contact Block & Leviton to learn more via our case website, by email at cases@blockleviton.com, or by phone at (617) 398-5600.

Why should you contact Block & Leviton?

Many law firms have issued releases about this matter; most of those firms do not actually litigate securities class actions. Block & Leviton is a law firm that actually litigates cases. We are dedicated to obtaining significant recoveries on behalf of defrauded investors through active litigation in the federal courts across the country. Many of the nation’s top institutional investors hire us to represent their interests. You can learn more about us at our website, www.blockleviton.com, or call (617) 398-5600 or email cases@blockleviton.com with any questions.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:
BLOCK & LEVITON LLP
260 Franklin St., Suite 1860
Boston, MA 02110
Phone: (617) 398-5600
Email: cases@blockleviton.com 

SOURCE: Block & Leviton LLP
www.blockleviton.com

 

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.