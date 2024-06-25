The Romance Writers of America has filed for bankruptcy protection following several years of infighting and allegations of racism.
Latest posts by AP Business News Editor (see all)
- Romance Writers of America files for bankruptcy after tumultuous split spurred by racism allegations - June 24, 2024
- This week: Consumer confidence, Dick’s Sporting Goods earnings and the latest US inflation reading - June 24, 2024
- ‘The firm’ leads US efforts to ease blowback for countries targeted by China - June 24, 2024