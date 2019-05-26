Romanians punish ruling party in anti-graft referendum, EU poll

Romanians overwhelmingly rejected measures seen as making it harder to tackle rampant state corruption in a non-binding referendum on Sunday, dealing a double blow to the ruling Social Democrats (PSD) who also lost support in European elections.
