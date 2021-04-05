Romeo Power Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Potential Securities Fraud at Romeo Power

NEW YORK, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP ( www.kaplanfox.com ) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Romeo Power, Inc. (“Romeo Power” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RMO).

On December 29, 2020, Romeo Power announced the completion of its business combination with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) and that starting on December 30, 2020, Rower Power’s common stock would trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

Then, on March 30, 2021, Romeo Power announced that as a result of a significant supply shortage of battery cells, Romeo Power now expects its revenue for 2021 to be in the range of $18-40 million compared to a prior projection of $140 million that the Company reportedly made in a November Presentation ahead of the merger.

Following this news, Romeo Power’s common stock fell $2.04 per share, or 19.7%, to close at $8.33 per share on March 31, 2021.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Romeo Power securities and would like to discuss our investigation, please contact us by emailing [email protected] or by calling (646) 315-9003.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, with offices in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago and New Jersey, has many years of experience in prosecuting investor class actions. For more information about Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, you may visit our website at www.kaplanfox.com . If you have any questions about this investigation, your rights, or your interests, please contact:

Jeffrey P. Campisi

KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP

850 Third Avenue, 14th Floor

New York, New York 10022

(212) 329-8571

E-mail: [email protected]