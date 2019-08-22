Romero Group Select Applied Epic to Support Five-Year Strategic Growth Plans

Most widely used broker management system to create digital transformation foundation for leading Chartered Insurance Broker

Brighton, UK, Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Applied Systems today announced that Romero Group has selected Applied Epic®, the world’s most widely used broker management system, to digitally transform their business. Utilising Applied Epic as part of the Applied Digital Broker solution, Romero Insurance Brokers, Club Insure & NDML will standardise data and operations across six locations and more than 180 employees, whilst also increasing automation among daily workflows, reporting and communications. Romero will also take advantage of Applied Epic’s open platform to integrate with its internal systems, as well as a customer self-service portal and mobile apps for staff and customers to create a more connected insurance experience.

“We have very ambitious growth plans for the group, and it’s crucial that we have the technology to support them through automation and enhanced connectivity to our customers,” said Simon Mabb, Managing Director for the Group. “By partnering with Applied, we gain a foundational broker management system to create efficiency in day-to-day operations and integrated technologies for even better customer service, ensuring long-lasting client relationships, and ultimately growth for our business.”

Applied Epic delivers the most technologically advanced software application to independent insurance brokers to enable faster growth and profitability in a changing marketplace. Applied Epic provides essential capabilities for each stakeholder within a business to better manage customer relationships, sales opportunities, financial accounting and policy administration across all lines of business, eliminating the need for separate, disparate systems. The application offers a comprehensive view of customer and prospect information and internal workflows through an intuitive user interface, enabling users to make more informed decisions about their business and capitalise quickly on new opportunities. Applied Epic’s scalable software architecture provides brokers who have multiple global locations with the ability to manage expansion and business growth with ease.

Applied Cloud is the leading purpose-built cloud platform and services designed for the insurance industry, providing reliable and secure delivery of software applications and anytime, anywhere access to business information. Applied’s platform provides access to operations recovery, backup encryption, redundancy technology and active failover data centres. The dedicated team of Applied Cloud professionals manages and maintains all hardware upgrades, Applied software updates and system testing processes, increasing brokers’ investment value by reducing time and expenses spent managing these processes whilst ensuring availability of the latest software capabilities. Today, more than 100,000 users across four countries rely on Applied Cloud to improve business performance, increase data security and deliver cost savings.

Applied Mobile® enables employees to access and manage customer, prospect and insurance information from their broker management system anytime, anywhere via a mobile smartphone or tablet device. The only integrated application available to UK insurance brokers, Applied Mobile allows users to stay connected on-the-go with a direct link to information in their broker management system, providing access to view accounts, insurance policy information, add prospects, create and manage activities, and automate sales operations.

Applied CSR24® enables businesses to meet demand from today’s insurance consumers for anytime, anywhere access to information by providing 24/7 access to insurance policy information, claims filing and processing, and insurance documents through a custom-branded client webpage on a computer, tablet and smartphone. Additionally, a mobile app extension of Applied CSR24, Applied MobileInsured, provides brokers the industry’s first native, broker-branded mobile application to provide mobile customer self-service via iOS or Android smartphone devices.

“As brokers grow their businesses, technology should be there to create efficiency, enabling them to focus on revenue-generating activities,” said Jeff Purdy, senior vice president of International Operations, Applied Systems. “Using Applied’s Digital Broker solution with Applied Epic at the core, Romero Insurance Brokers will utilise automated workflows and integrated customer service technologies to accelerate growth whilst meeting the demands of today’s connected consumer.”



About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognised as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world’s largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied’s people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.

About Romero Group

Making up the Group are Romero Insurance Brokers, Club Insure & NDML. Romero are a chartered, independent broker founded in 1997, with a specialism in creating bespoke insurance solutions for commercial and private clients in any sector, Romero gives businesses across the UK the peace of mind that whatever might happen to their business, they’re protected.

Club Insure & NDML are the largest specialist late night leisure brokers in the UK, established in 1998 and currently insuring over 4000 sports & social clubs and 1100 Nightclubs, Bars & Restaurants.

The Group has offices in six locations across the UK and over 180 staff. With over 22 years of experience, the business’s dedication to exceptional customer service has remained core to its philosophy from the very beginning through to present day. Managing over £75m of commercial insurance premiums annually, Romero Group is one of the UK’s leading independent brokers. Romero Insurance Brokers Ltd, Club Insure & NDML are registered with and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

