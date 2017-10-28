RomReal : Statement by the Board related to half-yearly 2017 financial statements

The statement attached states that the half-yearly financial statements have been prepared in accordance with applicable accounting standards and provide a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and profit or loss of the issuer and the group taken as a whole and that the interim management report includes a fair review.

For further information please contact,

Harris Palaondas

Investors Relations – RomReal

[email protected]

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachments:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2a5be921-6477-404e-96f7-a3353cdf3f86