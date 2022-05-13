Ron Bartholomew Named General Manager of WNDU in South Bend, Indiana

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News

ATLANTA, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gray Television, Inc. (“Gray”) (NYSE: GTN) has named Ron Bartholomew as the General Manager of WNDU, the NBC affiliate in South Bend, Indiana (DMA 99).

Ron is an executive and entrepreneur with more than 20 years of management experience across multiple media and sales organizations.  He is passionate about constructing talented teams with diverse backgrounds.  His teams are focused on supporting community and building strong business partnerships.

Ron held multiple leadership positions with the CBS network owned stations in New Orleans and Tampa Bay.  Ron has also run his own businesses and served as a revenue consultant for various companies including The Black News Channel.  For the past three years, Ron has successfully guided the sales efforts of WMC Television, Gray’s NBC Affiliate in Memphis, Tennessee, as the station’s director of sales.

Ron holds both a bachelor’s and master’s in business administration from Georgetown Wesleyan University of the Americas. He starts at WNDU on June 6th and succeeds John O’Brien, who recently became the General Manager of WAVE3, the NBC affiliate in Louisville, Kentucky.

About Gray:

Gray Television, Inc. is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. We are the nation’s largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets in the United States that serve 113 television markets reaching approximately 36 percent of US television households. This portfolio includes 80 markets with the top-rated television station and 100 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station. We also own video program companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Honey, and PowerNation Studios, as well as Third Rail Studios.

