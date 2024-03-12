Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has recently claimed credit for ensuring the arrest of an illegal immigrant accused of rape and sexual abuse in Oregon. The suspect had found his way to Florida, and DeSantis said he wanted the man deported after federal immigration officials initially walked back a detainer – and Oregon officials had to request a policy exception to approve an extradition request.
“We had to pull teeth to get the federal government to detain an illegal alien who was app
