Ron Finemore Transport Realizes Measurable Savings and Improvements With ORBCOMM’s Integrated Asset Management Solutions

Improves driver safety, vehicle utilization and maintenance planning across fleet of prime movers and trailers transporting goods across the east coast of Australia

ORBCOMM and Ron Finemore Transport By enhancing the volume, speed and accuracy of critical asset data flowing through their internal transportation management systems, ORBCOMM has helped Ron Finemore gain measurable savings and long-term ROI.

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ORBCOMM Inc. (Nasdaq: ORBC), a global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced that Ron Finemore Transport (Ron Finemore), one of Australia’s leading regional and inter-capital transport carriers, is realizing significant savings and operational improvements with ORBCOMM’s end-to-end asset management solutions and single, unified cloud-based analytics platform. Today, Ron Finemore utilizes ORBCOMM in nearly every aspect of their business to ensure their fleet’s driver safety and performance, operational efficiency and excellent customer service.

Ron Finemore began deploying ORBCOMM’s telematics solutions in 2014 to track and monitor their trucks, refrigerated trailers and dry trailers in order to deliver safe, reliable and cost-effective road transport solutions to their food, retail and petroleum customer base. When selecting ORBCOMM, Ron Finemore’s primary objective was to gain access to deep vehicle analytics and insights into using the right asset for the right job. By refining their fleet specifications to fit their business objectives, Ron Finemore now has a better understanding of how different vehicles operate to optimize their fleet’s performance and productivity. Ron Finemore was also one of the first transport companies in Australia to implement real-time temperature tracking and reporting, which gave them a strong competitive advantage in the marketplace. After the first year of deploying ORBCOMM’s refrigerated monitoring solutions, they were able to substantially reduce the cost of load claims. The volume and depth of data available through ORBCOMM’s powerful systems are integrated with Ron Finemore’s internal data warehouse and used to maintain maximum uptime for their assets and eliminate over or under-scheduled maintenance, resulting in incremental cost savings.

In addition, ORBCOMM’s best-in-class driver performance scoring and coaching has made a major difference in improving driver safety by correcting at-risk driving behaviors such as harsh braking, anticipation and speeding, which naturally lead to better fuel burn. By analyzing their fuel burn data per vehicle, they were able to reconcile the difference between the costs of running their Australian truck fleet and similar trucks used in Europe. Overall, these improvements have enabled Ron Finemore to deliver a safer, more efficient and reliable service for their customers, which is vital for the company’s successful operations.

“Ron Finemore is a leader and technology innovator in Australia’s transport marketplace, and ORBCOMM is pleased to be their telematics solution provider of choice and to continue to help transform their fleet’s safety, efficiency and customer service levels,” said Christian Allred, ORBCOMM’s Executive Vice President and General Manager of Global Sales. “By enhancing the volume, speed and accuracy of critical asset data flowing through their internal transportation management systems, ORBCOMM has helped Ron Finemore gain measurable savings and long-term ROI.”

“At Ron Finemore, we are proud to be one of the safest and most reliable fleets in Australia and have relied on ORBCOMM’s best-in-class IoT solutions to help us maintain our stellar record in fleet safety, customer service and overall cost-effectiveness,” said Darren Wood, General Manager of Technology and Innovation for Ron Finemore Transport. “ORBCOMM has made a significant difference in our fleet over the last seven years through increased operational efficiencies, improved driver safety and a significantly reduced financial burden of refrigerated load claims.”

As part of its next phase of technology innovation, ORBCOMM and Ron Finemore are focused on using data in new ways with the Electronic Braking System (EBS) module to monitor load and unload events, maximum vehicle weights and alerts to overweight events to further optimize the efficiency of their fleet.

