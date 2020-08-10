Breaking News
RONN MOTOR GROUP, INC. ANNOUNCES TODAY ITS FIRST HYDROGEN FUEL CELL SUV, NAMED “MYST”, ANTICIPATED FOR LIMITED RELEASE IN CALIFORNIA AND CHINA MARKETS IN 2022.

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News

THE FULLY ENGINEERED SUV NAMED “MYST” IS THE FIRST TO BE BUILT ON OUR NEW Q-SERIES MULTI-PLATFORM SUV/SEDAN/MPV ALL-ELECTRIC/HYDROGEN FUEL CELL CHASSIS.

Scottsdale, Arizona, Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RONN Motor Group, today announced the anticipated 2022 release of its new Hydrogen Fuel Cell SUV the “Myst”, named for the fact the only emission from a hydrogen fuel cell vehicle is water vapor. Taking its design cues from the “Scorpion”, RONN’s globally recognized hydrogen enhanced supercar, the “Myst” will keep the sporty look, and stylistic features as well as a complete package of engineering firsts:

  • Engineered in the United States by a team of automotive industry experts to exceed all global safety requirements
  • Represents the first modular BEV and Hydrogen Fuel Cell flexible platform that maximizes the wheelbase for best-in-class interior space with a distinct modern appearance
  • Unique designs for the SUV, CUV, MPV and delivery vehicles that have a common bill of process with high levels of commonality for engineering and operations efficiencies
  • Extensive use of the latest engineering modeling and simulation tools to deliver multi-material, design and manufacturing optimizations for weight and performance that deliver a best in class driving experience
  • RONN’s Proprietary fuel cell technologies, including graphene plates, co-packaged with an OE tier one fuel cell provider.

RONN Ford, company CEO, said “ we are as a company extremely excited to announce our new fully engineered all-electric/fuel cell multi vehicle platform, as the hydrogen/electric vehicle market is having many breakout moments in the capital markets. Our vehicle is fully engineered, computer tested for certifications in both China and the US, the US and European supply chains have been developed and our body design teams are earnestly working on the final design for release to the public.

As our company growth, engineering and manufacturing development have come into alignment, both in the US and China, we have been approached by several public SPAC’s in the last several weeks and are currently in discussions. Jerry Lavine, our new executive in charge of product development, and former Ford executive added “the Myst” SUV will define the global benchmark for product features and performance that are only achievable with the RONN Motor Group’s all-new dedicated hydrogen fuel cell platform.”

RONN Motor Group, Inc Information:

  • RMG has grown into a multinational company with about 80 executives and engineers in both US and China
  • It plans to launch to the market its first mid-duty Class 3-6 fuel cell logistic truck in late2021. This truck will be produced in one of its JV in China.
  • It has also completed engineering and supplier certification of a pre-production SUV/Sedan platform and plans to launch all electric/fuel cell electric SUV/Sportscar in 2022.
  • RMG has formed two JVs in China.
    • Formed a JV with a Chinese truck manufactures in one of its existing truck plants, which is 2 hours away from Shanghai. Owns the manufacturing facilities with an estimated asset value of over $100 million with over 2,000,000 square feet of manufacturing space.
    • The JV partner – Kawei group is a well-established Auto maker in China with annual production value of $500M and fixed assets of $3B. It has more than 2000 employees. RMG plans to produce the logic truck in this JV leveraging Kawei’s truck planform, experience, and expertise, as well as licenses, etc.
  • RMG formed another JV with Chinese Taixing municipal government, also 2 hours away from Shanghai. The JV partner committed $20 million and has already invested $2.2 million into the JV. It has also provided RMG a new 3-floor office building rent free as China HQ in prestigious Hongqiao district of Shanghai.
  • Chinese Qingdao municipal government has issued pre-orders for vehicles that could equal $200 million in sales, the initial focus will be fuel cell logistic trucks.
    • Strategic Partnership in place to build an additional automobile manufacturing facility
    • Ronn Ford named New Hydrogen Ambassador          
  • Company has partners and suppliers similar to Nikola and others (Bosch Power Train, Matlabs Software, Roush Engineering, ElringKlinger all major OE global suppliers.

Email: [email protected]

  • RONN Motor Group

