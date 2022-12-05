High demand in all residential, commercial, and industrial applications expected to propel industry growth during the forecast period

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, , Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The Global Roofing Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.9%, from 2021 to 2031. Roofing adds extra protection from rain, sun, heat, sand, and other climatic challenges to a building or infrastructure. It is considered an essential part of construction and is used across a wide range of offices, hotels, commercial buildings, and various educational institutes. The increasing rate of industrialization and urbanization is anticipated to propel the global market for roofing during the forecast period.

The rise in disposable incomes of people and the willingness to spend on infrastructural development and improve their living standards will increase the rate of construction activities across residential, industrial, and commercial sectors. This is projected to increase the Roofing Market growth in the forecast period. Additionally, the rapid growth of urbanization and the increasing rate of renovation and minor construction activities post the COVID-19 pandemic will help increase the Roofing Market value in the coming years.

The advent of smart technologies in home and office construction such as the use of robots for heavy lifting and other tasks will also promote the Roofing Market growth. The adoption of multiple materials in the construction industry such as glass, metal, polycarbonate, fiberglass, clay, sand, and others will serve as the latest Roofing Market trends.

The increasing popularity and growing acceptance of green roofing techniques, the use of eco-friendly roofing materials, and robots for rooftop inspections will also boost the demand for roofing items in the forecast period. However, the high establishment cost of roofing frameworks might cause market limitations during the forecast period.

As per the Roofing Market report, the industry was valued at US$ 190 Bn in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 322 Bn by the end of 2031.

Request FREE Sample –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=4234

Key Findings of Study:

Increase in Rate of Building and Construction Activities to Boost Market Development : Relaxations of COVID-19 lockdown regulations a couple of years back resulted in the reopening of schools, colleges, and multiple businesses, which, increased the demand for new construction and renovation activities. This is expected to drive the Roofing Market size in the future.

: Relaxations of COVID-19 lockdown regulations a couple of years back resulted in the reopening of schools, colleges, and multiple businesses, which, increased the demand for new construction and renovation activities. This is expected to drive the Roofing Market size in the future. Commercial Sector Held Largest Market Share: Recovery in consumer demand in various end-use industries after the COVID-19 pandemic signifies the resumption of all business and commercial activities. An increase in the number of commercial infrastructural development activities is likely to augment the Roofing Market in terms of revenue in the coming years.

Key Drivers:

The use of innovative roofing materials such as synthetic wood shakes, solar shingles, metal shingles, louvers, etc., in all commercial, residential, and non-commercial industries is expected to create Roofing Market opportunities during the forecast period

The rise in the number of immigrants from underdeveloped areas to urban cities will lead to new house-building activities

Make an Enquiry Before Buying –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=4234

Regional Growth Dynamics:

Asia Pacific held the dominant market share in 2021. This is ascribed to the presence of a large population with growing housing needs. The availability of raw materials at low cost is expected to boost the Roofing Market expansion in the future.

The Middle East and African market is likely to contribute significantly to global Roofing Market revenue during the forecast period. Countries such as Qatar, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and UAE are projected to generate significant revenues in the next few years due to rapid national development activities.

Key Players:

The global Roofing Market is fragmented with the presence of a large number of players. Leading companies focus on expanding geographical outreach and increasing revenues to ensure high brand value. Strategies such as merger &acquisition, joint ventures, and other collaborations will help players to gain a competitive edge in the overall market.

Key players in the Roofing Market are

Carlisle,

TAMKO Building Products Inc.,

Owens Corning,

IKO Industries Ltd.,

Forestone Building Products Company,

Johns Manville,

Brass Monier Building Group Services S.A.,

Certain Teed Corporation,

Duro-Last Roofing Inc.,

GAF.,

Atlas Roofing Corporation., and others.

Ask References –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=4234

Roofing Market Segmentation:

Product

Bituminous Roofing

Metal Roofing

Tile Roofing

Application

Residential

Commercial

Non-commercial

Regions

North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

Countries

• U.S.

• Canada

• Germany

• U.K.

• France

• Spain

• Italy

• Russia & CIS

• China

• India

• Japan

• ASEAN

• Brazil

• Mexico

• GCC

• South Africa

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact Us:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com