OAKLAND, Calif., May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Roofstock , a leading real estate services and investment platform specializing in the single-family rental (SFR) sector, and Mynd , the company transforming how investors find, finance, lease, manage, and sell SFR properties, today announced that the two entities have merged to create an end-to-end platform to power the next chapter of growth for the SFR asset class.

This merger gives real estate investors access to a robust technology platform, deep data insights to inform their buying and selling decisions, and a property management system built specifically for SFR to ensure their units are leased, well maintained, and generating strong returns.

Under the terms of the deal, Mynd will merge into the Roofstock corporate entity, while property management operations will continue to operate under the Mynd brand. Gary Beasley, Roofstock’s co-founder and CEO, will continue as CEO, and Mynd’s co-founder and CEO, Doug Brien, will become President of Roofstock.

“By bringing together our complementary capabilities into one platform, we will achieve greater scale and be able to provide enhanced value to our customers,” said Gary Beasley, Chief Executive Officer at Roofstock. “Doug and I share a vision for technology-enabled and data-driven investing and management that will help solidify Roofstock as a premier end-to-end solution for SFR investors.”

Mynd and Roofstock’s platforms were both built specifically for SFR. By integrating their proprietary digital tools, powered by the most comprehensive data in the industry, and the deep expertise of their teams, Roofstock will now be able to deliver a unique and powerful set of services that will yield strong results for customers, both retail and institutional.

“Both Gary and I hold a strong conviction that SFR is poised for exponential growth in years to come, like multi-family before it,” said Doug Brien, now President of Roofstock. “Our combined platform will help power this acceleration by making it possible to invest in SFR with the same level of confidence and precision that investors have come to expect in other asset classes.”

About Roofstock

Roofstock is a pioneer in providing Real Estate Investment as a Service (REIaaS) for investors in the $5 trillion single-family rental (SFR) sector across the entire investment lifecycle. Its proprietary data, technology, and integrated services make it possible for investors to maximize opportunities across the U.S. and realize substantial returns. Founded in 2015, Roofstock is backed by a blue-chip roster of venture capital investors including Khosla Ventures, Bain Capital Ventures, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Canvas Ventures, and SoftBank Vision Fund 2. Roofstock has facilitated more than $6 billion in transactions on its platform to date.

About Mynd

Mynd is a tech-enabled real estate company serving the $85B+ property management and real estate investment market. Powered by a proprietary, all-in-one digital platform and local listing and property management experts, Mynd simplifies the entire investment journey for both first-time and veteran investors, allowing more Americans access to the single-family residential sector as a way to build intergenerational wealth. With operations in 25+ markets across the U.S., Mynd removes the time, communication, and geographic barriers traditionally associated with buying real estate. With Mynd, investors can confidently purchase, finance, insure, lease, manage, and sell single-family rental properties, 100 percent remotely. Founded in 2016, Mynd is backed by top VCs, including Lightspeed, Canaan, Jackson Square, and QED.

