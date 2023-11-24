Rooftop solar PV systems are becoming more and more popular because of their many advantages, which include affordability and the capacity to provide both on- and off-grid flexibility.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Nov. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global rooftop solar PV market was estimated at a value of US$ 97.3 billion in 2021. It is anticipated to register a 15.1% CAGR from 2022 to 2031 and by 2031, the market is likely to attain US$ 397.3 billion by 2031.

Within an established distribution network, rooftop solar PV systems are one kind of distributed power producing system that helps meet building energy demands. For end users, rooftop solar PV systems provide a safe investment that protects against fluctuations in power costs.

The affordability of the power supplied by solar photovoltaics allows end-use sectors to project their electricity generating costs for an additional ten years. It is projected that throughout the projection period, this trend will have a favorable impact on the market landscape.

Get Sample of this Research Report@ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=3160

Global Rooftop Solar PV Market: Key Players

A small number of big providers holds the majority of the market share in the consolidated global rooftop solar PV industry. Many companies are investing a large amount of money in thorough research and development, mostly to create environmentally friendly products.

Product portfolio expansion and mergers and acquisitions are two noteworthy tactics used by major organizations. The following companies are well-known participants in the global rooftop solar PV market:

Pristine Sun LLC

Solimpeks Corp.

Sharp Corporation

Trina Solar Limited

KYOCERA Corporation

JA Solar Co., Ltd.

Yingli Solar

Vikram Solar Limited

Canadian Solar Inc.

RelyOn Solar Pvt Ltd

Sunshot Technologies

Key Findings of the Market Report

Rooftop solar systems are a handy alternative since they can be put in a variety of locations, including above parking spots and on the rooftops of residential and commercial buildings, utilizing a balance of system that includes inverters, transformers, wiring, and monitoring equipment.

Rooftop solar systems can be used off-grid or on-grid, with capacities ranging from 1 Watt to several GW. Rooftop solar systems are far more favored as a power source than other environmentally friendly alternatives.

Market Trends for Rooftop Solar PV

The global rooftop solar PV market has been divided into two segments based on application: off-grid and on-grid. Over the course of the forecast period, the off-grid sector is anticipated to dominate the market.

A viable substitute for storing renewable energy in the face of an impending energy crisis and fluctuating oil prices is off-grid solar technology. With the aid of batteries, off-grid solar systems may function independently and store energy.

In terms of volume, off-grid rooftop solar PV accounted for 74% of the global market in 2021, making it a significant market sector.

Have Any Query? Ask our Experts@ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ASK&rep_id=3160

Global Market for Rooftop Solar PV: Regional Outlook

Various reasons are propelling the growth of the rooftop solar PV market throughout the region. These are:

Europe had a significant portion of the global rooftop solar PV market in terms of volume, accounting for about 59% of the market in 2021. It is anticipated that Germany will have a significant portion of the European market.

Incorporation of renewable energy sources to generate electricity is contributing to the increase in rooftop solar PV capacity. The industry in the area is being driven by strict regulatory reforms pertaining to the deployment of sustainable energy.

North America is anticipated to account for a sizeable portion of the market, with the United States accounting for the majority of the region’s revenue. Growing need for clean fuel power production combined with a spike in domestic solar capacity is expected to increase rooftop solar PV system adoption nationwide in the coming years.

Over the projected period, the Asia Pacific market is anticipated to develop at a rapid rate. In terms of revenue, China had a significant portion of the market. The presence of major market participants and supportive government policies that offer financial subsidies and other advantages for solar PV projects are important factors driving the industry in China.

Some key developments by the players in this market are:

Company name Key Developments Amplus Solar Power Pvt. Ltd Amplus Solar Power Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of the Petronas Group in Malaysia, declared in April 2021 that it had purchased 17 solar rooftop assets from Sterling & Wilson, amounting to 7.2 megawatts (MW).

The business also disclosed that 13 of the top industrial, commercial, and institutional clients are served by Sterling & Wilson’s 17 projects. It is anticipated that these advancements would aid the business in strengthening its position in the rooftop photovoltaic sector. Tata Motors Tata Motors and Tata Power signed a contract in September 2021 for the installation and management of a 3 MWp rooftop solar project at the passenger vehicle business unit (PVBU) facility in Pune, India.

Global Rooftop Solar PV Market Segmentation

Application

On-Grid

Off-Grid

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Place an Order Copy of the Report@ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=3160<ype=S

Browse More Reports by TMR:

Small Hydropower Market – Global Small Hydropower Market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2021 to 2031. As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of USD 304.2 billion is anticipated for the small hydropower market in 2031.

Generator Rental Market – generator rental market was valued at USD 4.7 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com