Roost’s Carbon-Aware Environments for Sustainable DevOps Help Enterprises Get Closer to Net-Zero Emissions

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Roost.ai, the leader in ephemeral environments for release pipelines, announced today that it has become a member of The Green Software Foundation (GSF) to help as a sustainable DevOps platform provider.

“Our members add incredible knowledge and expertise to our working groups and open-source projects. We’re thrilled to welcome Roost.ai to the Green Software Foundation and look forward to their contributions and supporting their commitment to reducing carbon emissions through software,” said Asim Hussain, Green Software Foundation Chair.

Roost is honored to be a member of GSF alongside founding members, Accenture, GitHub, Microsoft and ThoughtWorks, Goldman Sachs and nonprofits, including Leaders for Climate Action, Watt Time and The Green Web Foundation

“Roost takes a three-pronged approach to improve the effectiveness of DevOps pipelines: what constitutes an environment, how long does it need to run and when should it run. Carbon-conscious customers of Roost benefit not only from the most cost-effective time but also the most carbon-efficient time to run the applications,” said Rishi Yadav, Roost.ai CEO and co-founder.

Roost’s Ephemeral Environments are Carbon-aware by Nature, Only Having a Lifespan for the Duration They are Needed

Roost.ai helps customers reduce application carbon footprint by measuring and reducing Software Carbon Intensity (SCI). SCI technical specification describes a methodology for calculating the rate of carbon emissions for a software system. SCI specification is developed by Green Software Foundation (GSF).

“The Roost platform creates and runs ephemeral environments in the most carbon-aware fashion. It indicates the optimum time these environments should be created to become carbon efficient. It creates them on demand and destroys them when not needed. Customers don’t have to worry about managing these environments or their carbon footprint,” said Sudhir Jangir, Roost.ai CTO and Co-Founder.

About The Green Software Foundation

The Green Software Foundation is a non-profit formed under the Linux Foundation with the mission to create a trusted ecosystem of people, standards, tooling, and best practices for building green software. Members of the Green Software Foundation represent a balanced mix of for-profits, nonprofits and academia from around the globe and include a number of Fortune Global 500 firms. The Foundation operates by consensus. Four Working Groups — Standards, Trademark, Innovation and Community — currently oversee the ongoing projects of the Foundation.

For more information, please visit greensoftware.foundation.



About Roost.ai

Roost.ai provides carbon-aware on-demand ephemeral environments to replace static & shared QA/staging environments. Every environment is created specifically for a change/pull request and lasts only for the duration of its functional use. It provides a trifecta of benefits: Creating a custom-built environment for every change, the environment being alive only for the duration of its functional use & running in a carbon-aware manner to minimize the software carbon footprint.

For more information, please visit roost.ai.

