ROOT Data Center Announces Expansion of Its MTL-R2 Facility

Additional 6MW of Power Capacity Is in Response to the Demand of Major Cloud Providers and Multinational Companies Seeking Reliable Infrastructure in Montréal

MONTRÉAL, June 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ROOT Data Center announces today the expansion of its Montréal-based MTL-R2 facility, adding an additional 6MW of power capacity to Canada’s largest wholesale / hyperscale data center. The build of two new data halls is in response to the growing demand of major cloud providers and multinational companies seeking colocation services in Montréal.

The first of the new data halls at ROOT’s MTL-R2 facility is currently under construction and the company has already signed agreements to provide two-thirds of the available power capacity, indicating the long-term commitment of its customers as well as ROOT’s long-term commitment to the region. Montréal continues to be a data center location of choice for hyperscalers, the high-technology industry, and enterprises in need of fast and reliable expansion and scalability. The deployment of the first of the new data halls at ROOT’s MTL-R2 facility is projected to be completed by June 2018.

“ROOT’s ability to expand and rapidly deploy capacity for our customer allows them to grow their operations as quickly as they need, to support the massive acceleration of cloud growth in Canada, and technology sector growth in Montréal,” says AJ Byers, President and CEO of ROOT Data Center. “As the demand for data center solutions in Montréal continues to rise, our ability to effectively expand infrastructure, power and space in short time frames not only benefits our customers, but the region’s tech ecosystem and the city’s economy.”

In addition to ROOT’s unmatched deployment speeds, companies take advantage of the scalability and performance of its high-density power solutions, combined with free air-cooling systems and the cool, Canadian climate. This allows ROOT to provide customers with cost-effective power in a highly-secure and reliable colocation environment with implementation solutions designed to suit businesses of any size. ROOT continues to grow in the Montréal community, adding more capacity, and continuing to benefit the region through the global companies that it serves.

One of the fastest-growing data centers in Canada, ROOT’s customers include cloud hosting providers, multinational enterprises, telecommunications service providers, Internet Service Providers (ISPs), and as well as one of the largest hyperscale technology providers in the world. This latest expansion exemplifies ROOT’s ongoing economic investment and development in our community. This commitment was recognized by the West Island Chamber of Commerce, naming ROOT as the winner of three different awards including Business of the Year.

To learn more about ROOT Data Center, visit www.rootdatacenter.com or email [email protected]

About ROOT Data Center

ROOT is a next-generation data center company that provides colocation solutions to empower the world’s computing leaders. Its modular design promises optimal agility and efficiency, which enables all customers to scale their technology infrastructure and grow with confidence. Less power to waste, more power to you. For more information, visit www.rootdatacenter.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

iMiller Public Relations for ROOT Data Center

+1.866.307.2510

[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4df17245-e6ef-44d9-8fb8-8393cab8993f