COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT), the parent company of Root Insurance Company, today announced financial results for the quarter and year end December 31, 2022. Root’s fourth quarter and full year financial results and management commentary can be found by accessing the shareholder letter posted to the company’s investor relations website at ir.joinroot.com .

Root will host a conference call and earnings webcast to discuss the results tomorrow, Thursday, February 23, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time, and to provide an update on company operations. To listen to the live audio webcast, please visit the News & Events section of Root’s Investor Relations website at ir.joinroot.com .

Webcast and Conference Call Details:

Date: February 23, 2023 Time: 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1 (888) 660-6392 Participant Toll Dial-In Number: 1 (929) 203-0899 Conference ID: 3641459 Webcast: https://ir.joinroot.com/news-events/events

A replay of the webcast will be made available for on-demand viewing after the call on the Investor Relations page of the company’s website at ir.joinroot.com .

About Root, Inc.

Founded in 2015 and based in Columbus, Ohio, Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT) is the parent company of Root Insurance Company. Root is revolutionizing insurance through data science and technology to provide consumers a personalized, easy, and fair experience. The Root app has close to 11 million app downloads and has collected more than 19 billion miles of driving data to inform their insurance offerings.

For further information on Root, please visit root.com .

Contacts:

Media:

press@root.com