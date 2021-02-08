Root, Inc. Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Results

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT), the parent company of Root Insurance Company, today announced it plans to host a conference call to discuss results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 on Thursday, February 25, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The Company plans to release its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 results in the investor relations section of its website at ir.joinroot.com after the close of the financial markets on February 25, 2021.
Webcast and Conference Call Details
|Date:
|February 25, 2021
|Time:
|5:00 p.m. Eastern Time
|Dial-in:
|(833) 665-0682 (US and Canada)
|(929) 517-0176 (International)
|Conference ID:
|5354739
|Webcast:
|https://ir.joinroot.com/news-events/events
A replay of the webcast will be made available for 30 days after the call on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at ir.joinroot.com.
About Root, Inc.
Root, Inc. is the parent company of Root Insurance Company. Root is a technology company revolutionizing personal insurance with a pricing model based upon fairness and a modern customer experience. Root’s modern, mobile-first customer experience is designed to make insurance simple.
Contacts
Media:
Tom Kuhn
Director of Communications
[email protected]
Investor Relations:
Joe Laroche
Director of Investor Relations
The Blueshirt Group, for Root Insurance Company
Chris Mammone
[email protected]
Source: ROOT, INC.
