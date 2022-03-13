Root Inc. Unveils No. 23 Toyota Camry Paint Scheme with nod to NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope view

Root Inc., the parent company of Root Insurance, unveils car’s paint scheme for the first primary sponsored race with Bubba Wallace of the 2022 NASCAR Season

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The No. 23 Root Insurance Toyota Camry makes its 2022 debut with 23XI Racing this Sunday, March 13, during the Ruoff Mortgage 500 NASCAR Cup Series race at Phoenix Raceway. Sunday’s race serves as the first of three races this season when the No. 23 Camry, driven by Bubba Wallace, will have Root Insurance as the primary sponsor. The car features a bold design based on a Hubble Space Telescope image from Wallace’s birthdate, October 8th.

Root encouraged fans to find the Hubble view of their birthdays in links across their social media platforms. In response to the release of the car design, a tweet from the Hubble Space Telescope stated the image on the No. 23 car was the result of “the jets powered by the energy of galaxy Hercules A’s supermassive black hole.” Additionally, the account shared, “We didn’t know we had a favorite #NASCAR driver until now!”

The image featured in the car design is courtesy of NASA, ESA, S. Baum and C. O’Dea (RIT), R. Perley and W. Cotton (NRAO/AUI/NSF), and the Hubble Heritage Team (STScI/AURA).

Root was founded on the idea that good drivers should be rewarded with fair rates. The partnership with Bubba Wallace aims to highlight the benefits of good driving. To learn more about Root’s partnership with Wallace, visit joinroot.com/progress. For more on 23XI Racing, visit https://www.23xiracing.com.

About Bubba Wallace:

In 2018, Bubba Wallace became a full-time driver in NASCAR’s premier Cup Series. On Oct. 4, 2021 at Talladega Superspeedway Wallace became the first African-American driver in over 50 years to win a NASCAR Cup Series race.

About 23XI Racing

NBA legend Michael Jordan and three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin partnered to launch 23XI – pronounced twenty-three eleven – Racing in the fall of 2020 with rising NASCAR star Bubba Wallace as the single car team’s driver. In 2022, the team expanded to two cars, adding Kurt Busch as driver of the No. 45 Toyota Camry.

About Root

Root, Inc. is the parent company of Root Insurance Company. Root is a technology company revolutionizing insurance through data science and technology to provide consumers a personalized, easy, and fair experience.

Root is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with renters insurance available in Arkansas, Missouri, Ohio, Georgia, Kentucky, Nevada, Tennessee, and Utah, and auto insurance currently available to drivers in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

Contact

press@joinroot.com