Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Root Inc. Unveils No. 45 Toyota Camry Paint Scheme to honor 9/11 victims

Root Inc. Unveils No. 45 Toyota Camry Paint Scheme to honor 9/11 victims

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 22 mins ago

Root Inc., sponsor of 23XI Racing and NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace, unveils paint scheme honoring victims of Sept. 11th attack

Root Insurance/23XI car

Bubba Wallace will be driving this specially designed race car this weekend to honor the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001
Bubba Wallace will be driving this specially designed race car this weekend to honor the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT), a leading technology company powering insurance solutions and the parent company of Root Insurance Company, announced that at this Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race, No. 45 Root Insurance Toyota Camry TRD, driven by 23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace, will feature a paint scheme in tribute to the lives lost on September 11, 2001.

The red, white, and blue design, featuring a 9/11 Never Forget tribute badge, will compete in the Hollywood Casino 400 at the Kansas Speedway in Kansas City on Sunday, September 11th. Wallace will be wearing a custom fire suit and helmet that coordinate with the car’s paint scheme. Root will be giving the helmet away to a fan the following week.

“We’re proud to be able to honor the victims of 9/11, and we’re grateful to have partners in Bubba and 23XI Racing who also believe in the importance of remembering and honoring this day,” said Root Chief Marketing Officer, B.C. Silver.

Root and 23XI Racing revealed the paint scheme online earlier in the week. NASCAR fans immediately praised Root for honoring the day with a special tribute design.

To learn more about Root’s partnership with Wallace, visit joinroot.com/racing. For more on 23XI Racing, visit 23xiracing.com.

About Bubba Wallace:

In 2018, Bubba Wallace became a full-time driver in NASCAR’s premier Cup Series. On Oct. 4, 2021 at Talladega Superspeedway Wallace became the first African-American driver in over 50 years to win a NASCAR Cup Series race.

About 23XI Racing

23XI Racing – pronounced twenty-three eleven – was founded by NBA legend Michael Jordan and three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin in 2020. With rising NASCAR star Bubba Wallace selected to drive the No. 23 Toyota Camry TRD, the team made its NASCAR Cup Series debut in the 2021 Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Wallace made history on October 4, 2021, when he captured his first career Cup Series win, becoming just the second African American to win in the Cup Series, and earning 23XI Racing its first-ever victory. 23XI Racing expanded to a two-car organization in 2022 with Cup Series Champion Kurt Busch driving the No. 45 Toyota Camry TRD.

About Root Insurance:

Founded in 2015 and based in Columbus, Ohio, Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT) is the parent company of Root Insurance Company. Root is revolutionizing insurance through data science and technology to provide consumers a personalized, easy, and fair experience. The Root app has close to 11 million app downloads and has collected more than 18 billion miles of driving data to inform their insurance offerings.

For further information on Root, please visit root.com, or connect with us on Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and TikTok.

Root is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with renters insurance available in Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky, Missouri, Nevada, Ohio, Tennessee, and Utah, and auto insurance currently available to drivers in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wisconsin. Auto insurance is underwritten by Root Property and Casualty Insurance Company in some states and also by Redpoint County Mutual Insurance Company in Texas.

Contact
press@root.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fdd2a17f-a113-4d04-bfab-86c698259551

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.