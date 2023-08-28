Rootly helps IT teams accelerate incident resolution times by 80 percent or more

Rootly offers the first and only enterprise-grade incident management platform Rootly is already in use at hundreds of enterprises including Tripadvisor, Figma, Squarespace and Elastic.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rootly , which offers the first and only enterprise-grade incident management platform, announced today that it has been recognized as a leader in nine categories in research firm G2’s Summer 2023 Report. G2 is a trusted business software review site with over 2.1 million verified user reviews to help buyers make informed decisions. The site publishes quarterly reports identifying the top products in each category based on detailed user review data.

Specifically, Rootly was named in the following G2 categories:

Best Estimated ROI: Earned the best estimated ROl rating in its category based on a combination of estimated time to achieve ROl and time to go live.

Best Support – Enterprise: Earned the highest Quality of Support rating in its category.

High Performer – Enterprise: Products in the High Performer quadrant in the Enterprise Grid® Report have high Customer Satisfaction scores compared to the rest of the category.

Momentum Leader: Products in the Leader tier in the Momentum Grids rank in the top 25% of their category’s products by their users.

High Performer: Products in the High Performer quadrant in the Grid® Report have high customer Satisfaction scores compared to the rest of the category.

Users Most Likely to Recommend – Mid-market: Earned the highest Likely to Recommend rating in its category.

High Performer – Mid-market: Products in the High Performer quadrant in the Mid-Market Grid® Report have high customer Satisfaction scores compared to the rest of the category.

Easiest To Do Business With – Mid-market: Earned the highest Ease of Doing Business With rating in its category.

High Performer – Asia Pacific: Products in the High Performer quadrant in the Asia Pacific Regional Grid® Report have high Customer Satisfaction scores compared to the rest of the category.

“Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real software buyers,” said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. “Potential buyers know they can trust these insights when researching and selecting software because they’re rooted in vetted, verified, and authentic reviews.”

One company using Rootly is Tripadvisor. Geoff Powell, Manager of Technical Operations at Tripadvisor said, “Rootly has become an essential part of our incident response process, helping our team spend more time on resolution and less time on organizing the manual admin work. We’ve been able to cut our resolution times in half and reduce the number of repeat incidents occurring over time. Rootly has been one of our best IT investments in terms of ROI.”

Rootly’s founders met at Instacart where they were on opposite ends of the same problem. JJ Tang was on the product side for enterprise where he owned 25 percent of the company’s revenue and Quentin Rousseau was Instacart’s first site reliability engineer (SRE). The two discovered an urgent need for a better way to manage incident response – such as addressing site outages that prevented customers from placing orders. Rootly combines checklists, immediate context on previous incidents, and notifications for stakeholders into one platform, automating much of the process, and made it enterprise-grade and scalable for any size company. Rootly has landed hundreds of enterprise customers since going live in late 2020.

In August 2023, Rootly announced that it has raised $12M in funding, bringing its total funding to $15.2M.

“The G2 rankings are especially exciting for us because they are based on reviews from our users,” said Tang, co-founder and CEO of Rootly. “There’s no better measure of our success than hundreds of happy customers. Our thanks to G2 for assembling and tracking this data for the industry.”

About Rootly

Rootly offers the best enterprise-grade incident management platform, proven to help accelerate incident resolution times by 80 percent or more. Rootly’s simple and configurable platform can be set up in 10 minutes, and with 50+ integrations automates manual admin work such as paging responders, incident creation, tracking action items and metrics, stakeholder communication, and generating retrospectives. The AI-powered platform learns over time, helping companies understand the root cause of incidents so they can be prevented in the future. Backed by leading investors including Y Combinator, Renegade Partners, and Gradient Ventures, Rootly is already in use at hundreds of enterprises including Figma, Squarespace and Elastic. Learn more at Rootly.com.

