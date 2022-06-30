Roper Technologies Announces Updated Segment Structure

SARASOTA, Fla., June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ROP) announced today that it has updated its reportable segments. The three updated reportable segments are as follows:
- Application Software – Aderant, CBORD, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, Vertafore
- Network Software – ConstructConnect, DAT, Foundry, iPipeline, iTradeNetwork, Loadlink, MHA, SHP, SoftWriters
- Technology Enabled Products – CIVCO Medical Solutions, FMI, Inovonics, IPA, Neptune, Northern Digital, rf IDEAS, Verathon
Beginning with the second quarter of 2022, the Company will report its quarterly and full year financial statements under the new segment structure with prior periods recast to reflect the change.
Discontinued Operations
On June 1, 2022, Roper announced an agreement to sell a majority stake in its industrial businesses, including its entire historical Process Technologies reportable segment (AMOT, CCC, Cornell, FTI, Metrix, PAC, Roper Pump, and Viatran) and the industrial businesses within its historical Measurement & Analytical Solutions reportable segment (Alpha, Dynisco, Hansen, Hardy, Logitech, Struers, Technolog, and Uson). Beginning in the second quarter of 2022, Roper plans to report the results of these businesses as discontinued operations.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information
The Company supplements its consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis with certain non-GAAP financial information to provide investors with greater insight, increase transparency and allow for a more comprehensive understanding of the information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in the accompanying financial schedules or tables. The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, and the financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations from these results should be carefully evaluated.
Unaudited Historical Financial Information
The Company has included below unaudited historical financial segment information recast to give effect to the new reportable segment structure.
|Table 1: GAAP Segment Financials ($M)
|(Unaudited)
|2019 A
|2020
|2021
|2022
|FY
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Q4
|FY
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Q4
|FY
|Q1
|Revenue
|Application Software
|$
|1,573
|$
|402
|$
|395
|$
|444
|$
|545
|$
|1,786
|$
|573
|$
|588
|$
|600
|$
|605
|$
|2,367
|$
|628
|Network Software
|889
|263
|257
|266
|283
|1,069
|287
|298
|316
|323
|1,224
|338
|Technology Enabled Products
|1,095
|292
|300
|292
|283
|1,167
|295
|304
|316
|329
|1,243
|313
|Total
|$
|3,558
|$
|957
|$
|952
|$
|1,002
|$
|1,111
|$
|4,022
|$
|1,155
|$
|1,190
|$
|1,232
|$
|1,257
|$
|4,834
|$
|1,280
|Gross Profit
|Application Software
|$
|1,058
|$
|269
|$
|272
|$
|306
|$
|375
|$
|1,222
|$
|397
|$
|407
|$
|418
|$
|420
|$
|1,643
|$
|435
|Network Software
|764
|218
|213
|221
|236
|888
|239
|250
|267
|272
|1,029
|285
|Technology Enabled Products
|652
|178
|191
|179
|170
|718
|180
|182
|186
|188
|735
|177
|Total
|$
|2,474
|$
|664
|$
|676
|$
|707
|$
|781
|$
|2,828
|$
|816
|$
|839
|$
|872
|$
|880
|$
|3,407
|$
|897
|Operating Profit B
|Application Software
|$
|406
|$
|97
|$
|113
|$
|125
|$
|132
|$
|468
|$
|154
|$
|153
|$
|164
|$
|162
|$
|633
|$
|172
|Network Software
|355
|91
|87
|97
|107
|383
|106
|111
|126
|134
|477
|137
|Technology Enabled Products
|370
|101
|114
|105
|92
|412
|106
|102
|104
|103
|415
|100
|Total
|$
|1,131
|$
|290
|$
|314
|$
|327
|$
|331
|$
|1,263
|$
|365
|$
|367
|$
|395
|$
|399
|$
|1,525
|$
|409
|Table 2: Adjusted Segment Financials ($M)
|(Unaudited)
|2019 A
|2020
|2021
|2022
|FY
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Q4
|FY
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Q4
|FY
|Q1
|Revenue
|Application Software
|$
|1,574
|$
|402
|$
|395
|$
|447
|$
|550
|$
|1,794
|$
|574
|$
|588
|$
|600
|$
|605
|$
|2,368
|$
|628
|Network Software
|899
|266
|258
|266
|283
|1,073
|287
|298
|316
|323
|1,224
|338
|Technology Enabled Products
|1,095
|292
|300
|292
|283
|1,167
|295
|304
|316
|329
|1,243
|313
|Total
|$
|3,568
|$
|959
|$
|953
|$
|1,006
|$
|1,116
|$
|4,034
|$
|1,156
|$
|1,190
|$
|1,232
|$
|1,257
|$
|4,835
|$
|1,280
|Gross Profit
|Application Software
|$
|1,058
|$
|269
|$
|272
|$
|309
|$
|380
|$
|1,230
|$
|398
|$
|407
|$
|418
|$
|420
|$
|1,644
|$
|435
|Network Software
|774
|220
|214
|221
|236
|892
|239
|250
|267
|272
|1,029
|285
|Technology Enabled Products
|652
|178
|191
|179
|170
|718
|180
|182
|186
|188
|735
|177
|Total
|$
|2,485
|$
|667
|$
|678
|$
|710
|$
|786
|$
|2,840
|$
|817
|$
|839
|$
|872
|$
|880
|$
|3,408
|$
|897
|Operating Profit B
|Application Software
|$
|406
|$
|97
|$
|113
|$
|128
|$
|135
|$
|474
|$
|153
|$
|152
|$
|163
|$
|161
|$
|628
|$
|171
|Network Software
|365
|94
|89
|97
|107
|386
|106
|111
|126
|134
|477
|137
|Technology Enabled Products
|370
|101
|114
|105
|92
|412
|106
|102
|104
|103
|415
|100
|Total
|$
|1,141
|$
|292
|$
|315
|$
|330
|$
|334
|$
|1,272
|$
|364
|$
|365
|$
|393
|$
|398
|$
|1,521
|$
|407
|Segment EBITDA
|Application Software
|$
|633
|$
|155
|$
|171
|$
|200
|$
|241
|$
|767
|$
|258
|$
|257
|$
|267
|$
|265
|$
|1,047
|$
|277
|Network Software
|485
|134
|129
|139
|149
|551
|147
|153
|168
|174
|642
|178
|Technology Enabled Products
|408
|110
|122
|114
|100
|445
|114
|110
|112
|111
|448
|107
|Total
|$
|1,526
|$
|399
|$
|422
|$
|453
|$
|490
|$
|1,764
|$
|519
|$
|520
|$
|547
|$
|551
|$
|2,136
|$
|563
|Table 3: Adjusted Revenue Growth
|(Unaudited)
|Application Software
|2020
|2021
|2022
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Q4
|FY
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Q4
|FY
|Q1
|Organic Growth
|5
|%
|1
|%
|(1)
|%
|(2)
|%
|1
|%
|3
|%
|9
|%
|10
|%
|10
|%
|8
|%
|9
|%
|Acquisitions/Divestitures
|2
|%
|2
|%
|12
|%
|36
|%
|13
|%
|39
|%
|38
|%
|23
|%
|—
|%
|23
|%
|1
|%
|Foreign Exchange
|—
|%
|(1)
|%
|1
|%
|1
|%
|—
|%
|1
|%
|2
|%
|1
|%
|—
|%
|1
|%
|(1)
|%
|Total Revenue Growth
|6
|%
|2
|%
|11
|%
|35
|%
|14
|%
|43
|%
|49
|%
|34
|%
|10
|%
|32
|%
|9
|%
|Network Software
|2020
|2021
|2022
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Q4
|FY
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Q4
|FY
|Q1
|Organic Growth
|3
|%
|2
|%
|—
|%
|4
|%
|2
|%
|3
|%
|10
|%
|16
|%
|13
|%
|11
|%
|16
|%
|Acquisitions/Divestitures
|34
|%
|24
|%
|13
|%
|3
|%
|17
|%
|4
|%
|3
|%
|1
|%
|—
|%
|2
|%
|2
|%
|Foreign Exchange
|—
|%
|—
|%
|—
|%
|—
|%
|—
|%
|1
|%
|2
|%
|1
|%
|—
|%
|1
|%
|—
|%
|Total Revenue Growth
|36
|%
|26
|%
|13
|%
|8
|%
|19
|%
|8
|%
|15
|%
|19
|%
|14
|%
|14
|%
|18
|%
|Technology Enabled Products
|2020
|2021
|2022
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Q4
|FY
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Q4
|FY
|Q1
|Organic Growth
|10
|%
|7
|%
|6
|%
|4
|%
|7
|%
|—
|%
|—
|%
|8
|%
|16
|%
|6
|%
|7
|%
|Foreign Exchange
|—
|%
|(1)
|%
|—
|%
|1
|%
|—
|%
|1
|%
|1
|%
|—
|%
|—
|%
|1
|%
|—
|%
|Total Revenue Growth
|9
|%
|6
|%
|6
|%
|5
|%
|7
|%
|1
|%
|1
|%
|8
|%
|16
|%
|7
|%
|6
|%
|Roper Consolidated
|2020
|2021
|2022
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Q4
|FY
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Q4
|FY
|Q1
|Organic Growth
|6
|%
|3
|%
|1
|%
|2
|%
|3
|%
|2
|%
|6
|%
|11
|%
|12
|%
|8
|%
|10
|%
|Acquisitions/Divestitures
|9
|%
|6
|%
|9
|%
|16
|%
|10
|%
|17
|%
|17
|%
|11
|%
|—
|%
|11
|%
|1
|%
|Foreign Exchange
|—
|%
|(1)
|%
|—
|%
|1
|%
|—
|%
|1
|%
|2
|%
|1
|%
|—
|%
|1
|%
|—
|%
|Total Revenue Growth
|14
|%
|9
|%
|10
|%
|19
|%
|13
|%
|21
|%
|25
|%
|23
|%
|13
|%
|20
|%
|11
|%
|Table 4: Adjusted Segment & Consolidated Financials Reconciliation
|(Unaudited)
|Application Software Reconciliation ($M)
|2019
|2020
|2021
|2022
|FY
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Q4
|FY
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Q4
|FY
|Q1
|GAAP Revenue
|$
|1,573
|$
|402
|$
|395
|$
|444
|$
|545
|$
|1,786
|$
|573
|$
|588
|$
|600
|$
|605
|$
|2,367
|$
|628
|Purchase accounting adjustment to acquired deferred revenue
|1
|—
|—
|3
|5
|8
|1
|—
|—
|—
|1
|—
|Adjusted Revenue
|$
|1,574
|$
|402
|$
|395
|$
|447
|$
|550
|$
|1,794
|$
|574
|$
|588
|$
|600
|$
|605
|$
|2,368
|$
|628
|GAAP Gross Profit
|$
|1,058
|$
|269
|$
|272
|$
|306
|$
|375
|$
|1,222
|$
|397
|$
|407
|$
|418
|$
|420
|$
|1,643
|$
|435
|Purchase accounting adjustment to acquired deferred revenue
|1
|—
|—
|3
|5
|8
|1
|—
|—
|—
|1
|—
|Adjusted Gross Profit
|$
|1,058
|$
|269
|$
|272
|$
|309
|$
|380
|$
|1,230
|$
|398
|$
|407
|$
|418
|$
|420
|$
|1,644
|$
|435
|Adjusted Gross Margin
|67.2
|%
|66.9
|%
|69.0
|%
|69.1
|%
|69.1
|%
|68.6
|%
|69.4
|%
|69.3
|%
|69.7
|%
|69.4
|%
|69.4
|%
|69.3
|%
|GAAP Operating Profit B
|$
|406
|$
|97
|$
|113
|$
|125
|$
|132
|$
|468
|$
|154
|$
|153
|$
|164
|$
|162
|$
|633
|$
|172
|Purchase accounting adjustment to acquired deferred revenue & commission expense
|—
|—
|—
|3
|3
|6
|—
|(1)
|(1)
|(1)
|(5)
|(1)
|Adjusted Operating Profit
|$
|406
|$
|97
|$
|113
|$
|128
|$
|135
|$
|474
|$
|153
|$
|152
|$
|163
|$
|161
|$
|628
|$
|171
|Adjusted Operating Margin
|25.8
|%
|24.2
|%
|28.7
|%
|28.6
|%
|24.6
|%
|26.4
|%
|26.7
|%
|25.9
|%
|27.1
|%
|26.5
|%
|26.5
|%
|27.2
|%
|Adjusted Operating Profit
|$
|406
|$
|97
|$
|113
|$
|128
|$
|135
|$
|474
|$
|153
|$
|152
|$
|163
|$
|161
|$
|628
|$
|171
|Amortization
|207
|53
|53
|67
|98
|271
|98
|98
|98
|99
|393
|100
|Depreciation
|19
|5
|5
|5
|8
|22
|7
|7
|6
|6
|26
|6
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|633
|$
|155
|$
|171
|$
|200
|$
|241
|$
|767
|$
|258
|$
|257
|$
|267
|$
|265
|$
|1,047
|$
|277
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin
|40.2
|%
|38.7
|%
|43.3
|%
|44.7
|%
|43.8
|%
|42.8
|%
|44.9
|%
|43.7
|%
|44.5
|%
|43.8
|%
|44.2
|%
|44.1
|%
|Network Software Reconciliation ($M)
|2019
|2020
|2021
|2022
|FY
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Q4
|FY
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Q4
|FY
|Q1
|GAAP Revenue
|$
|889
|$
|263
|$
|257
|$
|266
|$
|283
|$
|1,069
|$
|287
|$
|298
|$
|316
|$
|323
|$
|1,224
|$
|338
|Purchase accounting adjustment to acquired deferred revenue
|10
|2
|1
|—
|—
|4
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Adjusted Revenue
|$
|899
|$
|266
|$
|258
|$
|266
|$
|283
|$
|1,073
|$
|287
|$
|298
|$
|316
|$
|323
|$
|1,224
|$
|338
|GAAP Gross Profit
|$
|764
|$
|218
|$
|213
|$
|221
|$
|236
|$
|888
|$
|239
|$
|250
|$
|267
|$
|272
|$
|1,029
|$
|285
|Purchase accounting adjustment to acquired deferred revenue
|10
|2
|1
|—
|—
|4
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Adjusted Gross Profit
|$
|774
|$
|220
|$
|214
|$
|221
|$
|236
|$
|892
|$
|239
|$
|250
|$
|267
|$
|272
|$
|1,029
|$
|285
|Adjusted Gross Margin
|86.1
|%
|82.9
|%
|83.1
|%
|83.1
|%
|83.3
|%
|83.1
|%
|83.3
|%
|84.0
|%
|84.6
|%
|84.4
|%
|84.1
|%
|84.2
|%
|GAAP Operating Profit B
|$
|355
|$
|91
|$
|87
|$
|97
|$
|107
|$
|383
|$
|106
|$
|111
|$
|126
|$
|134
|$
|477
|$
|137
|Purchase accounting adjustment to acquired deferred revenue
|10
|2
|1
|—
|—
|4
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Adjusted Operating Profit
|$
|365
|$
|94
|$
|89
|$
|97
|$
|107
|$
|386
|$
|106
|$
|111
|$
|126
|$
|134
|$
|477
|$
|137
|Adjusted Operating Margin
|40.6
|%
|35.2
|%
|34.3
|%
|36.3
|%
|37.9
|%
|36.0
|%
|36.7
|%
|37.3
|%
|40.0
|%
|41.4
|%
|39.0
|%
|40.4
|%
|Adjusted Operating Profit
|$
|365
|$
|94
|$
|89
|$
|97
|$
|107
|$
|386
|$
|106
|$
|111
|$
|126
|$
|134
|$
|477
|$
|137
|Amortization
|112
|38
|38
|40
|39
|156
|39
|39
|39
|39
|156
|40
|Depreciation
|8
|2
|2
|2
|2
|9
|2
|2
|2
|2
|8
|2
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|485
|$
|134
|$
|129
|$
|139
|$
|149
|$
|551
|$
|147
|$
|153
|$
|168
|$
|174
|$
|642
|$
|178
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin
|53.9
|%
|50.5
|%
|50.0
|%
|52.1
|%
|52.6
|%
|51.4
|%
|51.1
|%
|51.3
|%
|53.0
|%
|54.1
|%
|52.4
|%
|52.7
|%
|Technology Enabled Products Reconciliation ($M)
|2019 A
|2020
|2021
|2022
|FY
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Q4
|FY
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Q4
|FY
|Q1
|GAAP Revenue
|$
|1,095
|$
|292
|$
|300
|$
|292
|$
|283
|$
|1,167
|$
|295
|$
|304
|$
|316
|$
|329
|$
|1,243
|$
|313
|GAAP Gross Profit
|$
|652
|$
|178
|$
|191
|$
|179
|$
|170
|$
|718
|$
|180
|$
|182
|$
|186
|$
|188
|$
|735
|$
|177
|GAAP Gross Margin
|59.5
|%
|60.8
|%
|63.6
|%
|61.4
|%
|60.1
|%
|61.5
|%
|60.9
|%
|59.8
|%
|58.8
|%
|57.3
|%
|59.1
|%
|56.5
|%
|GAAP Operating Profit B
|$
|370
|$
|101
|$
|114
|$
|105
|$
|92
|$
|412
|$
|106
|$
|102
|$
|104
|$
|103
|$
|415
|$
|100
|GAAP Operating Margin
|33.8
|%
|34.7
|%
|37.8
|%
|36.1
|%
|32.4
|%
|35.3
|%
|35.8
|%
|33.6
|%
|33.0
|%
|31.5
|%
|33.4
|%
|31.8
|%
|GAAP Operating Profit
|$
|370
|$
|101
|$
|114
|$
|105
|$
|92
|$
|412
|$
|106
|$
|102
|$
|104
|$
|103
|$
|415
|$
|100
|Amortization
|29
|6
|6
|6
|6
|24
|6
|6
|6
|6
|23
|6
|Depreciation
|9
|2
|2
|2
|2
|9
|2
|2
|2
|2
|9
|2
|EBITDA
|$
|408
|$
|110
|$
|122
|$
|114
|$
|100
|$
|445
|$
|114
|$
|110
|$
|112
|$
|111
|$
|448
|$
|107
|EBITDA Margin
|37.2
|%
|37.6
|%
|40.6
|%
|39.0
|%
|35.3
|%
|38.2
|%
|38.6
|%
|36.3
|%
|35.5
|%
|33.9
|%
|36.0
|%
|34.3
|%
- For the year ended December 31, 2019, the Technology Enabled Products segment excludes the results of the divestitures completed in 2019 for (i) the Scientific Imaging businesses, sold to Teledyne on February 5, 2019 and (ii) Gatan, sold to AMETEK on October 29, 2019.
- Segment operating profit is before unallocated corporate general and administrative expenses.
Note: Numbers may not foot due to rounding.
